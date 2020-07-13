North Decatur High School students awarded scholarships

BATESVILLE – Three students from North Decatur High School received one-year scholarships worth $1,000 each. The recipients were Olivia O’Dell, Hannah Wiseman and Ayva Wiseman.
O’Dell will be attending IUPUI majoring in medical imaging/radiology.
Hannah Wiseman will also be attending IUPUI majoring in radiology technology.
Ayva Wiseman will be attending Ball State University majoring in radiology.
The scholarships were awarded by the Xi Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority in Batesville, Scholarship Chair Sally Raver reported.
Phi Beta Psi is a national sorority, which was formed to help find a cure for cancer. Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are interested in the fields of medical technologist, medical laboratory technologist, radiology technologist, cytotechnologist or nuclear medicine technologist.
These scholarships are available each year to interested individuals who are high school seniors, college students or adults who would like to go back to school. Applications are available in January and due the middle of March.
All area high school counselors will have the information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.