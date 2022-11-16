No. 3 North Decatur will get a first-hand look at the top-ranked team in Class A when the Chargers host No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran Friday in the semistate at Ed Kaelin Field.
Semistate Information
Kick-off for the semistate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at North.
North Decatur Elementary is the suggested visitor parking lot with admission at Gate 3. For handicap and those wishing to purchase tickets electronically, admission is at Gate 2.
Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased at the gates the night of the game or online at https://ndathletics.com/partner/28/event/340/buy-tickets. Tickets on site will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. Gates 1 and 3 will be cash only. Gate 2 will be cash and card purchase availability. Tickets from online sales can be used at any gate.
Gate 1 can be accessed by parking in the south lot and entering Door 22 of the high school. Gate 2 can be accessed by parking on the west side of the high school and entering between Door 2 and Door 3 of the high school. Gate 3 can be accessed by parking in the lot to the west of the elementary school.
There will be no pass outs. Electronic noisemakers, sirens and whistles are prohibited.
The regular concession stand will be open with pretzels, nachos and hot dogs. Coffee, hot chocolate and kettle corn will be available from the Lady Chargers' softball program. Stacy’s will be selling tenderloins and chicken tenders.
For those unable to attend, streaming of the game will be available through ihsaatv.org. The cost is $12 per game or $17 for all 12 semistate games.
