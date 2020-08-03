Oldenburg Academy (OA) held its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 this past Sunday (August 2).
"Even though it has been a year like no other, the Class of 2020 showed incredible perseverance and grit as they continued on their high school journey,” OA Assistant Principal Jonathon Maple said. “It was an honor to send off our students in the OA tradition of a formal commencement ceremony and mass. We are so proud of the Class of 2020 and welcome them to the OA Alumni Family."
OA 2020 graduates are listed below:
Anthony Lee Alderson, Dempsy Paul Bohman, Hunter Charles Burkart, Emily Catherine Burkhart, Ashley Ann Cornelius, GiGi Marcella Dreyer, Melinda Renee Eckstein, Delaney Rose Louise Elder, Dylan Thomas Fledderman, Caraline Danielle Gettinger, Ruth Marie Heile, Noah Marshall Henson, Alexandra Morgan Herbert, Michael William Hoff, Claire Elizabeth Horan, Adam Robert Huber, Owen Christopher Hudepohl, Jacob Edward Johnson, Anthony Steven Jones, Indy Nicole Kern, Austin Matthew Kersey, Maximilian Agustus Kirschner, Anthony Edward Kline, Benjamin Charles Kraus, Alyssa Paige Krekeler, Phoebe Louise Kroen, Adley Joseph Kuhlmann, Lingshan Liu, Grace Eileen Mack, Samuel Francis Mahoney, Harlee Marie Masavage, Henry Derrick Meyer, Alexa Rian Miles, Brendan Richard Miller, Isabella Marie Monroe, Elizabeth Michels Mullen, Abrahm Patrick Peetz, Sarah Marie Price, Zachary Christian Ruter, Noah Daniel Schmahl, Elizabeth Renee Schuman, Matthew James Sedler, Adriana Renee Squarcia, Lincoln Matthew Steele, Justine Ariana Stenger, Allison Rose Storms, Zebediah James Streator, Faith Marie Sullivan, Grace Marie Truesdell, Molly Elizabeth Wachsmann, Aaron Michael Weber, Zachary George Wegman, Sophie Ann Wesseler, Kathryn Elizabeth Wilder, Maxwell Augustus Wylie, William Eugene Yunger
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.