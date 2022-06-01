GREENSBURG - The Pirates golf team played host to Columbus East at the Greensburg Country Club.
The Olympians held off the Pirates 161-171.
Columbus East's JT Kuhlman was the medalist with a 38.
Abe Tebbe and Colten Schroeder both carded 42 to lead the Pirates.
Parker Phillips was a shot back with 43 and Hunter Springmeyer was another shot back with 44. Brant Acra finished with 45 followed by Bryce Stringer 50, Jonathan Flinn 52 and Brock Adams 63.
The Greensburg Country Club is the host for the IHSAA golf sectional starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Batesville, Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Greensburg, Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Lawrenceburg, Milan, North Decatur, Oldenburg Academy and South Dearborn will be battling for the sectional title.
On Hole No. 1, Greensburg, East Central, Batesville and South Dearborn will kick things off at 8:30 a.m. Columbus North, North Decatur, Lawrenceburg and Columbus East will start on No. 1 at 9:20.
Jac-Cen-Del, Oldenburg Milan and Hauser will also start sectional play on No. 10. The first group goes off at 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.