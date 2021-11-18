BATESVILLE – Enneking Auto Body, Inc. of Batesville is now a Certified Collision Repair Provider, which ensures customers that their collision repairs will adhere to the latest industry quality and safety standards.
This new certification means that collision repairs will be performed according to the manufacturer’s repair protocol by a properly trained and qualified technician.
Additionally, repairs will be made using the correct tools and equipment for the job.
This certification was provided by Assured Performance Collision Care of Aliso Viejo, California. APCC is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that promotes automotive safety within the collision care industry.
The new certifications for Enneking Auto Body, Inc. come with industry recognition by the top automotive manufacturers including Assured Performance, FCA, Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan.
Enneking Auto Body, Inc. is now an integral part of the most advanced Certified Repair Capable and efficient Collision Care Network in the world.
“We are thrilled to have achieved this certification and industry recognition,” Enneking Auto Body, Inc. owner Joseph Enneking said. “This certification tells our customers that they’re dealing with highly trained professionals who genuinely care about them, and will assure that their vehicle is repaired properly to ensure its safety and performance.”
The automotive collision repair certification process is rigorous; less than 5% of all body shops in the U.S. are able to meet the stringent requirements imposed by the manufacturers to ensure quality and safety in their repairs.
“Newer vehicles are manufactured with durable, lightweight materials and advanced technology, which means that a repair performed in accordance to the manufacturer’s specifications is more important than ever and ensures the safety and proper performance of the vehicle,” Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care, said. “Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure vehicle safety. We have certified more than 3,000 Certified Repair Providers across the country to make sure consumers can have their vehicle repaired by a Certified Repair Provider wherever they live, work, or travel.”
