Officials at the accounting firm Agresta, Storms & O’Leary PC (ASO) recently announced that Brian Beckman, CPA had joined the firm. Beckman, who most recently was a partner at Cox, Beckman, Goss & Company, will be based out of ASO’s Indianapolis office and work primarily with the firm’s assurance group.
Beckman is a 1996 graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He holds memberships in both the Indiana CPA Society and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Beckman’s specialties include all levels of accounting and assurance services, with an emphasis on not-for-profit, manufacturing, distribution, and service-based clients and employee benefit plans.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Brian to Agresta, Storms & O’Leary,” commented Phil Agresta, partner at ASO. “His diverse skill set and his passion for the profession will bring a new level of expertise that will be of great value to our clients – both current and future.”
“I am very excited to join Agresta, Storms & O’Leary as it is a firm with an impressive reputation throughout the state of Indiana, thanks to the talent and commitment of its management team and staff,” Beckman said. “I look forward to playing an integral role as the firm continues to grow its overall offerings in tax, assurance, and business services.”
Founded in 2009, Agresta, Storms & O’Leary PC is a full-service accounting firm with offices in Indianapolis, Columbus, Batesville, Greensburg, Martinsville, and Seymour offering assurance, tax, and business consulting services, including bank and finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions assistance, cost management and budgeting consulting, and HUD consulting.
The firm is well-established in providing its services to a variety of entrepreneurial clients in various industries, including manufacturing, construction, wholesale, and services as well as non-profits, churches, and other for-profit businesses.
