BLAIR, NEBRASKA - Great Plains Communications, a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider, is deploying fiber-to-the-home and business connectivity with the help of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program award to approximately 600 homes and 100 businesses in Columbus, Edinburgh, Flat Rock, North Vernon, and Shelbyville.
“We are excited to bring affordable and reliable high-speed fiber broadband services to more locations in Indiana and to help transform the future of communications,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “The funding through the Indiana Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program awarded to Great Plains Communications helps us build out our infrastructure and we’re proud to be a part of the broadband initiative for underserved communities.”
Fiber deployment is underway and approximately 180 locations have fiber available now. Full project completion is estimated for fall of 2021.
Fiber-Driven Residential Services will include fiber internet speeds up to 1 Gbps, GPC iTV streaming video, voice options, GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass and security options.
Fiber-Driven Enterprise Services will include fiber internet with speeds up to 100 Gbps, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Managed WiFi, traditional or cloud-based voice services, Unified Communications and business security.
A ribbon cutting was held July 14 in Columbus to celebrate Great Plains Communications bringing fiber-driven broadband to homes and businesses in Bartholomew County.
About Great Plains Communications
Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in over 200 Indiana, Iowa and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions.
The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center.
