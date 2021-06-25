RUSHVILLE – Most people agree it’s best to visit the doctor when they are sick, but who does one call when their car is under the weather?
Many have felt the sense of panic when their car starts making a mysterious clanking sound or a new vibration presents itself.
So much of our lives depend on safe transportation, and finding a mechanic one can trust at an affordable price is often a challenge. However, the residents of the Rushville area know where to turn when problems arise.
For Olin Durbin, owner of The Car Clinic in Rushville, keeping people on the road in safe vehicles is a passion he’s spent a lifetime nurturing.
Durbin started his career working at his father’s garage in 1968 and opened The Car Clinic in 1989. Over the past half century, he’s stayed up to date with changing technology, and his staff is equipped to repair a wide range of vehicular problems.
When the doors first opened, Durbin said the garage focused mostly on diagnostics, though they’d do what they could to repair just about anything on wheels. As time went on, The Car Clinic expanded their repertoire to include diesel repairs, transmissions, light and heavy duty trucks, and more.
In an industry where vehicles are ever changing and evolving, so must those who repair them.
A lot has changed since Durbin wheeled his first vehicle through the big bay doors.
“When I started, a dozen manuals were all that was needed to repair any vehicle we encountered,” Durbin said.
Recognizing the need to stay relevant in the repair business, The Car Clinic had to grow and change with the available technology. Durbin made the jump from manuals to a computer and floppy disks in the early 1980s. For a time, that was enough to store all the repair information for the vehicles Durbin’s staff handled. Eventually, however, the floppy disks were traded in for CDs and then DVDs.
Durbin said The Car Clinic shifted to the internet to access information online when the repair library he had got too large.
Now, The Car Clinic uses a network of more than a dozen computers in the shop to access information from various sources online, ensuring their ability to provide the best repairs possible. The ability to turn to the manufacturers, specialized consulting companies, other experienced mechanics, and the wealth of information available online gives the staff at The Car Clinic access to everything they need to fix an enormous range of mechanical problems. But it does come at a cost.
“We are so dependent on the internet that work comes screeching to a halt if we lose service,” Durbin said. “I keep a wireless backup system for emergencies.”
Each employee has their own workstation, and while old-fashioned elbow grease goes into most repairs, the computers are also used for a wide range of tasks.
“We get information, perform tests, write repair orders, text customers, order parts, program vehicle computers, pay all the taxes, and do our bookkeeping online,” Durbin said.
One enormously useful advantage is the computers ability to “talk” to the car. The Car Clinic has over a dozen scanners to access original equipment manufacturer test data, reading the codes the computer sends when problems occur, and the check engine light comes on.
They also use a variety of scopes, multi-meters, and testers to locate and fix automotive problems.
Keeping up to date is vital and The Car Clinic sends technicians to seminars each year to learn new systems and diagnostic procedures so they can offer customers the most professional and capable service possible.
“It is a source of pride being the first shop in Rush County to have to first ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certified technician, ASE Master technician, and ASE Master L1 technician,” Durbin said.
Durbin himself is an ASE Master technician, as well as an L1 Advance tech. However, Durbin doesn’t do it alone. He has several dedicated employees who have been working alongside him for decades and help keep their customers’ vehicles on the road.
The Car Clinic recently added a vehicle pick up and drop off service for customers who need something diagnosed or repaired but don’t want to leave home. Staff will pick up the vehicle, diagnose or repair the issue, and deliver back to the customer.
The Car Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch daily and are closed all weekends and holidays.
The Car Clinic is located at 925 S. Ind. 3, Rushville, IN, 46173. They can be reached at 765-932-2776.