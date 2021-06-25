RUSHVILLE – For James and Mandy Jacobs, owners of Jacobs Enterprise LLC, treating customers like family and keeping strong relationships has been vital since they opened the doors of their commercial shipping and transporting company in 1999.
What started in their home has grown over the years to encompass more than 40 drivers and owner-operators, as well as office and shop personnel, as they provide nationwide logistics coverage.
Family is important to the business owners, who employ two of their four children, along with various other relatives.
“We like to treat everyone like family and not just a number. We started out small and close as we grew and we intend to stay personal with our employees,” Jacobs said.
Mandy Jacobs says it is due to several of their local and distant employees that the Rushville based company runs smoothly.
Offering both short-haul and long-distance trucking, Jacobs Enterprise places their focus on meeting their customers’ needs, leaving them with an impeccable service rating and many satisfied clients. Whatever a customer’s shipping needs, they are prepared to ensure they do what it takes to get the cargo delivered safely and according to schedule.
“We are able to ship or deliver nearly anything,” Jacobs said. “From deadlines, pick up schedules, to rates and truck availability, you can depend on us to handle every aspect of a delivery in a professional and courteous manner.”
With a large fleet of semi-trucks and trailers, as well as an assortment of other vehicles at their disposal, Jacobs Enterprise has options to haul up to 80,000 pounds safely. In addition to the standard truck and trailer, the available vehicles include late model trucks, closed vans, flatbed trucks, and drop and hook trailers.
Jacobs said they are able to transport everything from grain and bulk dry goods to machinery and industrial materials.
Jacobs Enterprise is prepared to safeguard a customer’s items, and they carry general liability insurance at $1 million and cargo coverage at $200,000 to back up that promise. Their reliability and dedication to service has many of their customers coming back for years.
With commercial goods, timing is often one of the most vital parts of the process. Dedicated and rush services are available for customers, and timing remains a high priority for all Jacobs Enterprise employees.
Businesses require regular shipments to meet their own customers’ needs and continue running smoothly. With every load, Jacobs Enterprise aims to meet that need.
Jacobs said the personal touch is a big part of what’s helped Jacobs Enterprise grow as well as it has over the years. According to Jacobs, when customers are given the extra attention to make them feel valued and important, they notice and want to continue the business relationship.
So many consistent years in the trade has helped the Jacobs build an expansive network of industry connections and knowledge.
Among the many trucking services, Jacobs said their company stands out in that it is smaller and employees work closely together, communicating freely. The close-knit working environment has provided a sense of unity among workers, offering friendship and a sense of family in a typically isolated industry.
Jacobs Enterprise LLC is located at 206 E. 200 N. Rushville, IN, 46173.
The company is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. They can be reached at 765-932-4313.