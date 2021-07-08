INDIANA - Dave Reasner, President, and Brent Reasner, Executive V.P., of J.D. Restaurants, Inc., operators of Jim Dandy Restaurants in Greenfield, Tipton and Noblesville, as well as Dairy Queens in Greenfield, Tipton, Noblesville, Frankfort, Elwood, Crawfordsville, Peru, Shelbyville, Greensburg, Westport, Rushville and Rochester, have announced the appointment of Nicole Stillson to the position of Director of Marketing for the company.
She has accepted the assignment as her mentor, long-term Marketing V.P., Gary Sampson, nears retirement.
Stillson is a graduate of Tipton, Indiana, High School, and Indiana University East, with a degree in business. She, her husband, Kodi, and sons, Oliver, 4, and Brock, 1, live in Tipton.
Dave Reasner said, “We are very pleased to have Nicole become our Director of Marketing. Her drive, enthusiasm, design flair and knowledge of modern computer and social media have been very apparent and useful during her training. We are confident that Nicole will help the company continue to compete in the industry very well.”