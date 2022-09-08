SEYMOUR – Premier Companies is joining forces with Terhune Propane of Milroy and Allied Ready Gas of Indianapolis.
Both organizations will become part of Premier Companies, preserving locally owned choices and customer service for propane customers in Indiana.
All employees from Terhune Propane and Allied Ready Gas have been invited to join Premier.
“Premier has been in the propane business for over 40 years, and we know the importance of being there for our customers,” Harold Cooper, CEO, Premier Companies, said. “Joining forces with local independent owner operators in Indiana helps preserve a locally owned and operated choice as we work to provide fair pricing, safe practices, and adequate supply, even in times when supply is challenged. The additions of Terhune Propane and Allied Ready Gas support our Northern Hope strategy.”
Premier Companies, Terhune Propane and Allied Ready Gas all share the value of providing exceptional service at a competitive price, and this focus will continue as winter heating season approaches.
Customers will receive information to keep them abreast of product offerings and options.
Premier Energy is a regional leader in propane and heating oil sales and service, providing 24/7 service, competitive pricing, and flexible programs for heating fuel.
About Premier Companies
Premier Companies headquartered in Seymour, Indiana, is a farmer-owned cooperative founded in 1927 that provides supplies and services in the agricultural and energy sectors.
Serving Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, Premier prides itself on meeting the needs of farmers, homeowners, municipalities, fleets, commercial accounts, and fuel station partners.
Learn more at www.premierag.com.
