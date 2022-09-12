INDIANAPOLIS – August home sales decreased slightly in central Indiana as sale prices and available inventory continue to trend upward.
Monthly real estate statistics from F.C. Tucker Company revealed that central Indiana housing inventory increased 52.3 percent compared to this time last year, while pended home sales decreased 17.2 percent compared to August 2021.
Year-to-date home sale prices continued their upward climb, increasing 13.5 percent.
The average August home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region was $322,410 an increase of 12.8 percent compared to August 2021.
Pended home sales decreased, down 17.2 percent compared to this time last year.
Available housing inventory increased, up 52.3 percent compared to August 2021.
In August 2022, 3,712 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 17.2 percent from the 4,484 sold in August 2021. Specifically:
Decatur County showed the greatest increase in pended home sales with 43.5 percent growth compared to August 2021.
Boone County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 30.9 percent fewer homes sold in August 2022 compared to this time last year.
Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices continued to increase:
Decatur County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 21.3 percent.
Hamilton County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $474,492.
Homes sold in 17 days on average, which is 10.5 percent faster than in 2021. Hamilton County homes left the market 27.8 percent, or 5 days, more quickly than in 2021 – selling the fastest in the 16-county central Indiana area.
Central Indiana experienced a 52.3 percent increase in overall available home inventory August 2022, with 1,474 more homes available for sale than in August 2021.
Hancock County had the largest inventory increase – up 196.7 percent compared to August 2021.
Montgomery County experienced the largest decrease in inventory – down 7.3 percent compared to this time last year.
“Even with a continued increase in sale prices, central Indiana homes continued to leave the market more quickly in August than this time last year,” said Jim Litten, CEO of F.C. Tucker Company. “The slight increase in interest rates has calmed the market slightly; however, we expect homes to continue selling briskly throughout the remainder of the fall season.”
Of the pended home sales in the region last month, six were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 51 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 359 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 1,104 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 1,139 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 839 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 214 were priced at $99,999 or less.
