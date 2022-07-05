COLUMBUS — Centra Credit Union has been named by Forbes as one of Indiana’s top credit unions.
The article “America’s best credit unions in each state” ranks Centra in third place in the entire state of Indiana. According to Credit Unions Online, more than 130 credit unions have their main offices in Indiana.
To identify the top credit unions in each state, Forbes, along with Statista, performed in-depth interviews with more than 26,000 respondents in the United States. These respondents were asked to provide an overall satisfaction score and answer a variety of other questions about their banking relationship.
“Centra has been honored with several accolades over the years, but this recognition is especially meaningful to us since it comes from our members’ feedback,” Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said. “Our vision is to create value for our Members, Team Members, and Communities, and this ranking demonstrates that our Members are seeing the value Centra offers.”
The questions in Forbes’ survey evaluated trust, customer service, digital services and more.
According to Forbes, “just 3.4% of credit unions across the country made the cut for the best-in-state rankings.”
About Centra Credit Union
Centered around its members, Centra Credit Union is a community-based, full-service financial institution with 24 branch locations throughout central and southern Indiana, and in Jamestown, New York and Whitakers, North Carolina.