GREENSBURG - January marked the 5-year business anniversary for Exodus Realty of Greensburg.
What began as a real estate office of two has blossomed into an office of a dozen agents, with a focus on helping local residents and the community alike.
“We work hard to find that perfect home for every client who walks through our door. But a home is only as perfect as the community that surrounds it,” said Exodus Realty Broker/Owner Andrea Dennett. “That’s why giving back to our community is a big part of what we do.”
To that end, Exodus remains very aware of the needs in the area. Through monetary and volunteer support, Dennett and company have helped the Clarity Pregnancy Center, Bread of Life Soup Kitchen, Our Hospice, Champions of Youth, Greensburg/Decatur County Animal Shelter, Carousel Play and Learn, Santa’s Heroes, and the Decatur County YMCA.
The local Chamber of Commerce, the Optimists, New Directions, jr. high club softball, the Freedom Ride, the Inclusion Park, and St. Jude have also benefited from Exodus Realty’s generosity.
Last fall, Exodus even presented restaurant gift certificates to local law enforcement in appreciation for their hard work.
It is Exodus Realty’s giving nature that has made it the preferred real estate office not just for clients, but for agents as well. What began as a small, two-person shop has quickly grown into an office of 12 agents, all of whom share the same passion for giving back to their community.
Many of the agents are volunteers at local churches, schools, and service organizations.
While giving back to the community is a large part of what Exodus is about, it hasn’t come without its challenges.
“Shortly after our office opened five years ago, the city began a major street project that limited access to our building for a year,” Dennett said. “Then we faced a global pandemic and all the challenges that came with showing homes and moving. That’s a tough way to start a new business. Yet, here we are, five years later and going strong. Through it all we’ve made it a priority to continue giving back. Our office has more than 150 years of experience in the real estate industry. We use that experience to help our clients and community alike, to create a great place for all of us to work and live.”
The Exodus Realty office is located at 347 E. Washington Street, Greensburg, and on the web at exodusrealtygreensburg.com.