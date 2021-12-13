LOUISVILLE, KY – Farm Credit Mid-America, an agricultural lending cooperative serving farmers, rural residents and agribusinesses throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dale Koester to its Board of Directors.
The financial services cooperative mourned the loss of Board Member Kaye Hurst Whitehead earlier this year. The Board of Directors has selected Koester from Wadesville, Indiana to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the term.
Koester is the co-owner and operator of Koester Brothers Farms, Inc., a diversified dairy and grain operation in Wadesville that produces milks from 230 cows utilizing robotics. The operation also produces wheat, soybeans, and yellow corn and supplies straw to a local erosion control factory.
His prior leadership experience includes serving on the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers and Ranchers National Committee, the Dairy Farmers of America’s Young Cooperators program Executive Committee, and the American Soybean Association’s Young Leader Program. He was previous a member of Farm Credit Mid-America’s advocate council.
"We welcome Dale as the newest member of our Board of Directors," said Andrew Wilson, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Farm Credit Mid-America. "Dale was previously a member of our Advocate Council, where he shared ideas and opportunities to help us deepen our customer relationships. His valuable experience and perspective are great additions to our Board of Directors, and we know he'll use his passion and understanding of agricultural to benefit and serve our customers."
For information about the Farm Credit Mid-America Board of Directors, or to learn how you can become a candidate for a board position, visit: https://e-farmcredit.com/about/board-of-directors.