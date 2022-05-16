BATESVILLE – St. Andrews Health Campus, a Trilogy Senior Living Community in Batesville, was recently honored with an award for outstanding customer service.
By placing their customers first, the campus has succeeded in exceeding the expectations of the people it serves. At Trilogy Health Services’ recent Spring Meeting in French Lick, St. Andrews Health Campus was recognized for achieving customer service excellence with the company’s Presidential Platinum Award.
Twice a year, Trilogy solicits feedback from residents and families through Customer Satisfaction Surveys. Their responses are viewed as invaluable and are used to identify places where the campus excels, as well as opportunities for growth.
St. Andrews Health Campus received recognition for its scores in Staff Attitude, Quality of Nursing Care, Food Quality, Activity Programming and Appearance/Cleanliness.
“At St. Andrews Health Campus, our team is committed to providing second-to-none services to the seniors that we serve. Our scores on the Customer Satisfaction Survey represent our team’s dedication to servant leadership, and it is with great pride that we receive this recognition,” Kevin Craig, Executive Director said. “We’re honored to have received such positive feedback from our customers and promise them that we will continue to strive to exceed their expectations.”
Company-wide, more than 10,500 surveys were mailed to family members and other responsible parties. Nearly 82 percent of customers responding said they would recommend their Trilogy campus to someone who required senior living services.
Trilogy Health Services currently operates nearly 130 senior living communities throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
Information provided