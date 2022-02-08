LOUISVILLE, KY — Farm Credit Mid-America has announced the new structure of its Executive Committee and Leadership Team under new President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Wagner.
Wagner assumed the top leadership position at the financial services cooperative in December 2021. Wagner spent his first 30 days in the role asking questions and listening to feedback and ideas from both inside and outside of the organization.
“The conversations I’ve had over the past 30 days have allowed me to best understand the needs of our customers, teammates, and business partners with fresh eyes and ears,” said Wagner. “Our newly announced leadership structure builds on the positive momentum we are experiencing and enables our Association to continue our past successes and prepare for the future.”
Farm Credit Mid-America’s Executive Committee is now comprised of 10 officers who report directly to Wagner.
Keith Lane, Chief of Staff
Art Whaley, Chief Lending Officer of Rural 1st
Vince Bailey, Chief Credit Officer
Mark Hanna, Chief Risk Officer
Kevin Geron, Chief Information Officer
Chuck Millhollan, Chief Operating Officer
Heather Vidourek, Chief Administrative Officer
Steve Zagar, Chief Financial Officer
In addition to the roles above, the Executive Committee will soon fill the roles of Chief Lending Officer of Agriculture and Chief Lending Officer of Diversified Markets. Keith Lane will serve in these roles in the interim.
Farm Credit Mid-America’s Leadership Team develops, shapes and leads organizational strategy. In addition to the Executive Committee, the Leadership Team is comprised of the following individuals and roles:
Steve Witges, Agricultural Lending, Indiana
Tara Durbin, Agricultural Lending, Ohio
Mark Barker, Agricultural Lending, Kentucky
Tim Williams, Agricultural Lending, Tennessee
Kristie Philips, General Counsel, Corporate Operations
Dan Robertson, General Counsel, Lending and Chief Compliance Officer
Daro Mott, Strategic Projects
Mark Vidourek, Credit Food and Agribusiness
Steve Childs, Customer Experience
“Every individual on the Leadership Team demonstrates an unwavering commitment to our purpose of securing the future of rural communities and agriculture,” Wagner said. “They represent every team member in our Association, and together we are delivering an outstanding experience to our customers each and every day.”