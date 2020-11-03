I've been thinking about how many Veterans Days my dad observed as a veteran. Technically, since November 11 became officially named “Veterans Day” in June, 1954, it would be 56 days. But weren't there thousands of ordinary days that he, not to mention my mom, siblings, and me, celebrated in some little way that he was simply here among us? I guess I don't really know the answer, but I do know that being in the limelight of this annual column always made him feel a little embarrassed.
When I think of Veteran's Day, I mentally snap to 'ten-HUT for my mom and dad.
They're vets of "The Big One," World War II. My dad had left his Veedersburg, Ind., home in the summer of 1941 and enlisted, so he was already in uniform when America got involved, and he stayed in it throughout. (Well, he changed into clean uniforms once in while. I hope.)
While my dad was cultivating a taste for army food, my mom was helping in all the ways that a teenage schoolgirl in Indianapolis could. She assisted my grandpa with his duties as a block warden, she finished her compulsory education, she conserved and rationed. And prayed.
Dad spent almost two years on the island of New Caledonia in the South Pacific. A couple years ago, I finally memorized the dates that dad was overseas. He reached New Caledonia on April 21, 1942, the day after his 20th birthday. I figure the other end of the equation is one of the most important days of my life, even though it was 4,860 days before I was born: he headed home – all in one piece – on April 1, 1944. I imagine he didn't fool around that April Fool's Day.
Something tells me that on the voyage home, he might not have foreseen a future that would bring him a degree from Wabash College (on the GI Bill), marriage to a DePauw University co-ed (60 years), and long careers for both of them in elementary and high-school education - including their own “continuing education” at the hands of their five brilliant children.
Having mentioned dad's birthdate, some of you scholars out there might have noticed it's the same as Adenoid Hynckel’s. Yes, THAT Hynckel, aka the Frankenfuhrer. But our family karma balances out with my mom's birthday - it's June 6th. You don’t have to be a war historian to know the memorable wartime event that happened on that date: Actress Veronica Lake toured an aircraft factory and got her hair caught in some machinery. Of course, that's not the only thing June 6 is remembered for.
My siblings and I are all curious types, and learned a lot from mom and dad's memories of the war years. Their experiences and observations about those times could fill a book. It never got written (yet), because they never overcame serious life-long modesty problems. In today's LOOKEE-AT-ME culture, their story - about two quiet, stalwart, salt-of-the-earth lives - lacks the necessary hyperbolic and histrionic hype. But dad didn't, and mom doesn't, like to brag. Except about their eight grandsons.
My parents at one time owned scores of books about WWII. I was very fond of one of them when I was a kid. It's called “Up Front.” It's a book of wartime cartoons by a guy named Bill Mauldin, who honored the fortitude of ordinary GI's through two foot soldiers named “Willie and Joe.”
Mauldin's drawings of Willie and Joe are wonderful - a couple of regular guys always balancing their weariness against their determination. They always need a shave, and a change of uniform. (And in spite of the fact that Willie and Joe won a Pulitzer Prize for Mauldin, I once read that General George Patton just HATED the way they looked.)
As a kid, I'd draw my own versions of Willie and Joe. They were about what you'd expect from a 10-year old, although I did do a pretty nice job with their stubbly whiskers. Of course, I could observe and touch the occasionally unshaven face of a real-live vet.
Lucky me.
PS - Thanks dad (we miss you), thanks mom, and thanks to every vet of the front lines or the home front.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.