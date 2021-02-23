When I was a kid growing up in Rushville, we just referred to it as the Hackleman Cabin, and pretty much let it go at that. We didn’t pay much more attention to it, as I’ll bet most people don’t today, than that. It’s not a Lincoln Log-type of cabin because the logs have all been squared off rather than just the right-size trees notched together, (I’m sure there’s a name for the type of construction it is – I just don’t to know what it is!) But it’s still fits the definition of a cabin and I can’t imagine living in a one-room structure with a dirt floor and stone fireplace. That would be particularly tough to do during winters like this one!
So, what’s so special about the Hackleman Cabin that sits by the side of the road goes by the west side of Veterans Park? It’s special because it’s named for the only General from Indiana to be killed in action during the Civil War. Pleasant Adam Hackleman, (odd first name) was born in that cabin on November 15, 1814, the son of a veteran of the War of 1812. Of course, the cabin was sitting someplace in Franklin County at the time. There’s a plaque on the outside of the doorway placed there by the local Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) that gives the date that it was moved from Franklin County to Rush County. Suffice it to say, it was sometime after 1865 and before now. The local Chapter of the DAR was the organization responsible for having the cabin moved, if memory serves me correctly.
But is that all there is to the life of Pleasant A. Hackleman? Not by a long shot. We know, for example, at the age of 25 Hackleman was admitted to the State Bar Association and started a successful law practice of law in Rushville. Successively, he was judge of the local probate court, clerk of the state House of Representatives, county clerk, and ran, unsuccessfully for Congress in 1848 and 1858.
Later, he was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Chicago which nominated Abraham Lincoln for president. He was also a delegate to the “Washington Peace Conference” which failed to prevent the coming of the Civil War. When war did come, Hackleman was commissioned colonel of the 16th regiment of Indiana Volunteer Infantry on May 20, 1861, a unit that was composed largely of men and boys from Rush County. They were sworn into federal service two days after the Union loss at the First Battle of Bull Run. The 16th was also the first regiment to go through Baltimore after the 6th Massachusetts was fired on by local residents. The 16th Indiana also had the bad luck to be part of the Battle of Ball’s Bluff that same October.
On April 28, 1862, Hackleman was promoted to Brigadier General of volunteers and sent to report to General Ulysses S. Grant in Tennessee, where he was assigned to command a brigade in the Union Army of West Tennessee. At the Battle of Corinth, Mississippi, following shortly after the Battle of Shiloh in October 1862, General Hackleman was mortally wounded on October 3rd while “displaying conspicuous gallantry in rallying his own and other troops” while fighting off an attack by confederate troops led by southern troops let by generals Sterling Price and Earl Van Dorn. He was taken to the Tishomingo Hotel in Corinth where he died that night.
His body was brought back to Rushville and buried in East Hill Cemetery. You can find his gravestone just to the right of the entrance to East Hill to this day.
We also know he was married and had children. Either his wife or daughter was Postmistress of the local post office for many years following his death. Her name was India Hackleman, (the family must have had a penchant for unusual names).
What ought to happen as we approach the county’s bicentennial is the placement of memorial markers, like the one to Wendell Willkie, in front of the entrance to East Hill Cemetery and along the entrances to Rushville commemorating the fact that Pleasant A. Hackleman was the only General from Indiana to be killed in action during the American Civil War. The mere fact that he was one of the delegates to the Republican National Convention that nominated Abraham Lincoln for president ought to be enough to justify a plaque to the memory of BG Hackleman, but add on the other distinction, if dying for your country provides distinction, that would seem to me to be plenty to have plaques placed at the entrances to town and at the entrance to the cemetery.
Now you know why the cabin in which he was born is preserved in Memorial Park and why his memory should be preserved with commemorative tributes to what was really a very full lifetime of public service to his country.
That’s—30—for this week.
