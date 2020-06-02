Someone asked me the other day what I’m most looking forward to when we all start to gradually and fully return to our normal routines.
I was, like, what the heck are you talking about? People have been changing their normal routines? Has something been going on?
Haha! I kid of course! This COVID-19 pandemic has called for quite a lot of new behaviors and time management adaptations in my household. For one thing, I don’t spend nearly as much time as I used to wandering around the house trying to remember where I put down my glasses, or my cell phone, or the Roku remote control. Now, I can spend FIVE times longer doing that! (Which I have! I tell ya, it’s a great way to while away the time! Although I don’t love it so much that I want it to be part of my new “normal routine.”)
One possibly not-so-great initiative during stay-at-home time was trying a new diet. But we did, and yet it worked out okay in the end. It was the “Whole 30” diet. It’s what dietary experts call an “elimination diet.” That’s what I meant by “it worked out okay in the end.”
Haha! I kid again! It’s not about accelerating that kind of elimination. Well, not completely anyway. The elimination aspect involves ceasing and desisting from the consumption of a wide range of foods for 30 entire days – that’s consecutively, not, as I’d hoped, for a couple days a month over 15 months. The big no-no’s include . . . ah, wait, the list is too long. But for me, the toughest thing to stop eating was cheese.
Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego!, I looooovvvvve cheese!
What you are allowed to eat needs to be “whole,” as in not processed, not adulterated, and ideally direct, or nearly direct, from nature. This virtually eliminates going out to eat at a restaurant, where adulterations like buttah, sugah, grains, and yes, even cheeeeese, have been known to show up in a dish or two from time to time. So it was at least sort of timely that we launched this diet on March 18, right as the world metaphorically drew it’s arms, legs, and heads into the tortoise shell of social distancing.
(If you’re wondering, yes, we ate like insane clown gluttons on March 17 – pizza, wings, beer, with cheese added to all of them!)
Now, what happens when one finishes the Whole 30? At the end of the 30 days you can resume eating all the stuff you eliminated – beans, nuts, grains without gluten, grains with gluten, and Shadrach, Meschach and Abednego!, cheeeeese!
However! – you must first “test” the reintroduction of each group by itself! It’s not a free-for-all of reintroduction. So for two days, you ingest something previously “forbidden,” then go back on Whole 30 for two days, then spend two days making up with another “forbidden,” and so on and so forth.
From start to finish, all of this requires a lot of planning. For example, going to the grocery store, one must check labels to make sure that there are no added sugars in the stuff you’re going to eat during the 30 days. Yowser, this is hard! There’s added sugar in EVERYTHING!
I suppose I must count myself very lucky that one part of the guidance from the official Whole 30 website was so mystifying – their cautions about “what to look out for” when you start reintroducing forbidden foods. You’re supposed to watch for symptoms, I guess is the right word, of at least 15 potential negative effects, from messed-up sleep patterns, to bloating, to mood, to bloated self-confidence. I won’t make any wisecracks about this; food isn’t always our friend, and lots of people must be super-cautious all the time about what they eat. I only hope that my system continues to tolerate what I put into it, especially all the delectables from the Shadrach-Meshach-Abednego category.
At the end of Whole 30, the idea is that you will have thoroughly cleansed your bod, and running through your veins will be healthier and more potent “Tiger Blood.”
When I first heard of “Tiger Blood,” I was also simultaneously binge-watching “Tiger King.” Oy, oy oy!! – the dreams I had! There was a fiery furnace! Joe Exotic was goading us into it -- Abednego, Shagquille O’Neal, and Me! But then, we came through the fire okay! And bonus!! – I dug a yummy snack from my pocket, where I’d hidden some crackers and some – now-lusciously-melted – cheeeeese!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.