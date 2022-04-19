RUSHVILLE – I recently read a “trip down memory lane” story in the Wall Street Journal entitled “The Dying Art of Driving a Stick Shift.” While there may be some readers who’ve never heard the term “stick shift” before, using one is how I learned to drive back in the 60s.
Compared to today’s automatic transmission, manual transmissions were significantly more challenging, but they also gave the driver lots more control over the car with a clutch and stick shift. Come to think of it, there probably aren’t all that many readers who know what a clutch is either! Here is a little background information from the author, Faith Bottum, on the piece in the Wall Street Journal on March 27th to which I referred above. “Only around 18% of American drivers can handle a manual transmission, according to U.S. News and World Report. You know: the clutch pedal and the stick shift—three on the tree, four on the floor or, I don’t know, five to drive maybe. Different gears, manually engaged.” The “tree” to which she’s referring is the steering column to which the gear shift is attached. We’ll talk about that a little later.
Ms. Bottum continues, “In 1980, some 35% of cars produced in the U.S. were manuals. Today that figure is closer to 1%, and only 3.7% of Carmax sales are for stick shifts—shockingly low considering that 80% of cars sold in Europe have manual transmissions. Some car makers, including Audi, no longer offer manual transmissions in the U.S. market at all.” So, her headline is pretty much right on point! Even if you wanted to buy a cat with a manual transmission in it, it would be difficult to find one! She continues, “So why would anyone want one? Your car is less likely to get stolen, for one thing. Thieves prove as incapable of using a clutch as any other American. There have been multiple reports over the past year—in Cleveland, St. Louis, Detroit and Pleasantville, N.J.—of carjackers unable to drive away.”
Now, whether the gear shift is on the steering column or on the floor, how does work? Keeping in mind that my description is only based on my own experiences when I was a kid. First off, and this is something I could never remember, the different gears were arranged in an “H” configuration. First gear was in the upper left of the “H.” That was the gear in which you got the car moving forward. Once having gotten going, you’d depress the clutch which was to the left of the brake peddle on the floor and put the car into second gear by shifting to the lower left position of the “H”. Then having attained cruising speed, you’d put the car into third gear which was on the upper right position on the “H” which meant moving the gear shift up, then across, then up into the third position on the upper right position of the “H”. The lower right position of the “H” was reverse. Sometimes the lower right position was farther down on the column or stick shift, so you had to be careful to make sure you were really in reverse!
Now, let’s talk about the clutch. Depressing the clutch, which was always the left-hand peddle next to the brake. To do any of the aforementioned maneuverers required depressing the clutch with your left leg – because you always needed your right foot to do the braking.
The hardest part of using the clutch was to get the car started from a standing position. Once in the car, you took the car out of gear by depressing the clutch with left foot foot and, if there was any slope to the surface you were on, driveway, street, wherever, because if you didn’t have you foot on the brake with the right foot, the car would start to roll in the direction of the slope! The real trick was learning to let up on the brake while gradually letting up on the clutch – slowly – until the car started forward – you could feel the transmission gradually catching hold with your left foot. If you didn’t gradually release the clutch, the car would lurch forward and engine would die and you’d have to start the process all over again! So, mastering the release of the brake while, at the same time, gradually releasing the clutch at the same time took some practice. Here’s how Ms. Bottum described the process, “It’s not too hard to learn, provided there’s no one in the car with you to criticize your stutters and stalls or shout “Downshift! Downshift!” while gripping the dashboard overdramatically. These are the people who say at stoplights, ‘Are you sure you don’t want me to drive?’”
There’s another part of learning how to drive a standard transmission car, previously alluded to, called “downshifting.” Let’s suppose you’re driving along smoothly in third gear when you notice that the stop light is about turn red and you’re going to have to stop! Well, you can’t stop on third gear! If you were to try the car would stall and you’d have to start it all over again. So, as you were gradually slowing down, you’d have to depress the clutch and shift from third back to second, then from second back to first and, finally, depressing the clutch and holding it down and using the brake to come to a full stop. This is a situation you never wanted to be in until you’d mastered the clutch and brake maneuver so the car wouldn’t stall on a line of traffic! That’s why practicing on a deserted country road was so important!
That’s—30—for this week.
