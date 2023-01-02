RUSHVILLE - Happy New Year to one and all!
A brand new year has just begun with all the promise and potential it contains. Looking ahead is always fun because there’s no limit to the good things that can happen this year. That doesn’t mean that 2023 will be all sweetness and light, but it can be. It all depends on how each of us decide to look at the new year. Will we look at it with optimism or will we look at it and expect things to go badly?
This may seem like nonsense to some, but quite a bit of research has gone into the power of optimism. Here are some thoughts on the subject by Liya Panayotova and Alexander Draghici:
“It is well-known that people who experience depression have pessimistic attitudes towards life, others and themselves.
“Our beliefs and attitudes have been influenced by a number of factors, such as rearing, experience, and interpersonal relationships. However, what is crucial to remember is that, as an adult, you have full control over your own life and way of thinking, so you can change your pessimistic attitudes.
“Pessimistic attitudes may be keeping you stuck and feeling miserable, so even though it may be challenging, transforming them is well worth the work.
“Optimism is not blind faith, but rather the ability to be hopeful about the future, and to channel your own capabilities, towards building a brighter future for yourself.
“It is a helpful attitude towards life, oneself, and others, because it allows you to consider all the ways in which you can be successful, in whatever you have taken up. That may be improving your mental health, building better relationships, your physical image, a hobby, etc.
“Pessimism, on the other hand, creates barriers, by forcing you down a path of negativity. You see all the ways in which you may fail and may easily engage in self-defeating behaviors.
“Reframe Your Thinking. There’s at least a tiny fragment of positivity in every bad situation. Reframing is all about reinterpreting your past and present experiences. Perhaps your experience was a valuable life lesson, or maybe it paved the way to a better alternative. Whatever the case may be, make sure you stress upon the positives.
“Enjoy the Small Things. Part of the reason why people end up feeling pessimistic about their future is our constant desire for major achievements. Instead of obsessing over reaching your big, final goal, try to enjoy the steps towards it. Although setting large life goals can be very productive, life is filled with simple pleasures. It could be a friendly ‘hello’ from the mailman or a kind gesture from a coworker.
“Be Grateful. Happiness is more of a mental state than a goal - we don’t pursue happiness, we live it. Gratitude is essential when you want to be happy and attract good things into your life.
“One of the best ways to cultivate gratitude is by using a journal or some form. Each day, record three things you’re grateful for. They can be very small, as long as you are able to find a source of gratitude in them.”
Well, I probably won’t be keeping a journal of things for which I’m grateful, but there is value in taking the time to at least think about things for which each of is grateful.
There is also something to be said for living in the moment. For example, studies show that people who focus on seeking pleasure in the moment are happier than those who are focused on the past. And those that take the time to notice more of the small things and enjoy the simple pleasures of life are happier and often more productive.
Here's a quote on point, “When you live in the moment, you are fully present and aware of the emotions and thoughts that you have right now. If you're not present, your thoughts are either turned towards the past or fixated on the future.” The point, I think, is that the past is gone and the future isn’t here yet, so all we really have is the present. Furthermore, you can only control the present moment anyway.
So, what does all this have to do with the New Year just begun? It means we can make it a great year by taking each day one at a time, and living in each moment of each day. Remember, being optimistic means expecting good things to happen. Expecting good things to happen tends to make them happen, too.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.