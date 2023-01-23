RUSHVILLE - Sometimes I think the federal House of Representatives hasn’t really made any progress, in terms of thoughtful legislative, in a very long time. Despite the Republican victory in the House, you’d think they’d have the good sense to take the victory. Back on January 5, Kimberley Strassel wrote an excellent piece for the Opinion Page in The Wall Street Journal on this very point. Before getting to the point, however, let me take you down memory lane to illustrate how remarkably little progress has been made in the civility of the House of Representatives.
Some while ago, the United States Senator from Massachusetts, Charles Sumner, made a speech which, in my opinion, was far more literate than most members of today’s House could ever produce. Here’s part of what he said, “The senator from South Carolina has read many books on chivalry, and believes himself a chivalrous knight with sentiments of honor and courage. Of course, he has chosen a mistress to whom he has made his vows, and who, though ugly to others, is always lovely to him; though polluted in the sight of the world, is chaste in his sight—I mean the harlot, Slavery. For her, his tongue is always profuse in words. Let her be impeached in character, or any proposition made to shut her out from the extension of her wantonness, and no extravagance of manner or hardihood of assertion is then too great for this senator. The frenzy of Don Quixote, in behalf of his wench, Dulcinea del Toboso, is all surpassed.”
Sumner was suggesting that Senator Butler was Don Quixote and slavery was his Dulcinea. Some people thought that Sumner was mocking Butler's speaking ability, which had been impaired by a recent stroke, when he talked about Butler's "blunders."
Representative Preston Brooks, Butler's first cousin, was infuriated. He later said that he intended to challenge Sumner to a duel, and consulted with fellow South Carolina Representative Laurence M. Keitt on dueling etiquette. Keitt told him that dueling was for gentlemen of equal social standing, and that Sumner was no better than a drunkard, due to the supposedly coarse language he had used during his speech. Brooks said that he concluded that since Sumner was no gentleman, he did not merit honorable treatment; to Keitt and Brooks, it was more appropriate to humiliate Sumner by beating him with a cane in a public setting.
So, in the United States Senate chamber, Representative Preston Brooks used a walking stick to attack Senator Charles Sumner. The attack was in retaliation for the speech given by Sumner. The beating nearly killed Sumner. The year? It was 1856! Sumner was not able to return to the Senate until 1859.
What does that tale have to do with the series of votes taken by the House to select a new Speaker recently? It reminds me of the near assault on Congresspersons Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, because either one of them could have elected ultimate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hours, if not days, earlier. They, and other members of the House “Freedom Caucus” as early as last month began demanding more sweeping rules changers in how the House operates.
Former President Donald Trump had earlier said, “Take the victory.” According to Strassel, “No Republican disputes that the institution no longer operates as the Founders intended. Congress hasn’t complied with its own budget process for more than two decades, though that’s proved the least of the recent dysfunction. Beginning with Nancy Pelosi’s forced march of ObamaCare in 2009-10, speakers increasingly have centralized control to their office. Committees barely function. Members have no ability to debate or amend. Leaders disappear into back rooms to cook up mammoth bills that are dropped on the floor for last-minute take-it-or-leave it votes. Add Mrs. Pelosi’s Covid “proxy” voting rules, and most of the House didn’t even bother to clock in.
But for just two members of the House to hold out for even more concessions for them to change their votes made the Republicans look just as fractured and disorganized as they really are. The changes they demanded caused one member to have to be physically restrained from threatening – at the very least – one or both of the holdouts, Gaetz and Boebert. Their obstinacy only made the Republicans look as bad and as incapable of exerting effective leadership as the Democrats had said they were.
A Strossel concluded, “Just what the country needs: 222 headless Republican chickens running around, all claiming to be in charge. At this point, the rebels can no longer plausibly claim they are fighting for ‘the people.’ This is their own power play. Just take the win.”
Preston Brooks must be somewhere, holding a bloody walking stick, laughing his head off!
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.