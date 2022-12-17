Readers, I hope you are enjoying a wonderful Advent Season. As we rush around buying gifts for Christmas, we sometimes find ourselves overwhelmed. This columnist hopes to bring you advice to make life easier and more rewarding. Thanks for taking time out of your busy schedule to read this column.
Do you dream of simplifying your life? Are you always looking for ways to help you stay on top of work, keep your home organized, and keep up with family and friends? All while juggling bills, eating right, and social media?
If you’re nodding in agreement, then know you’re not alone. Luckily, I’ve put together a list of tips and tricks to help you simplify your life and finally manage this balancing act we call life.
Let’s get started.
1. Set Simple Monthly Goals
It’s become a custom to make a list of New Year’s resolutions. Then, a couple of months later, we lose interest and feel guilty.
So, why not save yourself the hassle and set 1–3 goals each month? Breaking down your goals into smaller, more manageable chunks makes them easier.
This way, you can tick them off your to-do list, boost your self-esteem, and not deal with any guilt.
2. Apply the 50/30/20 Budget Rule
Managing your money can be tricky and stress you, especially when you don’t know what to do and what not to do. Unfortunately, many of us were never taught how to budget our money once we get out into the real world.
As I was doing research, I came across the 50/30/20 rule. So, I decided to try it out. After all, it couldn’t be worse than what I was going through.
Yet, I’m happy to report that it works! This comes from someone who’s never been good at saving, so for this to work for me means anyone can do it!
Here’s what you do: spend 50% of your income on living expenses. Then, 30% of your monthly income should go on lifestyle expenses, and the final 20% should go to your savings. For those involved with a church, I suggest you save 10 percent and give 10 percent to the church to keep the doors open, outreach programs, and help with the other expenses of maintaining a church.
3. Declutter Your Closet
You might be surprised at how simple your life becomes once you declutter your closet. So, get real with yourself and start getting rid of clothes that have been around for years and still have the labels attached.
Think of it this way: you get to free up some space in your closet for new clothes. You also get to experience what it feels like to have a clutter-free closet.
4. Prepare Your Lunch The Night Before
Making your lunch the night before may remind you of your school days when your mother used to do the same thing. But it turns out that she was onto something!
First of all, preparing your lunch ahead of time means you save money because you buy everything you need for the week at once. You won’t order out as much, which is also a great money-saver.
Not only that, but you’ll also be able to make better, healthier choices. You know that feeling when you’re so hungry that you can’t wait to make something nutritious? That’s when it’s so easy to grab a donut from the fridge or reach for that bag of chips sitting on your kitchen counter.
The best part is that you won’t have to stress over what you’ll have for lunch or how it’ll cost you.
5. Save Files To The Cloud
Are you having difficulty finding files and documents on your computer or smartphone? Why put yourself through the hassle of searching through piles and piles of digital files when you can save them to the cloud?
Thanks to the numerous cloud service applications, you can now upload almost all types of files and save them to the cloud. Then, you can sigh in relief once they’ve been safely uploaded. Then, delete them all from your device and save tons of space.
The best part is that now, you can access them from anywhere at any time and from any device. If that’s not simplifying your life, I don’t know what it is!
Merry Christmas from Dr. Michael Layne and FaithPoints For Living Church. You can contact us at 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.