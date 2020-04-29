What if the government decided to give a massive amount of money to small businesses to help them survive a pandemic but forgot to include anything to make sure the money was really going to businesses that needed it?
It would seem like a fairly big oversight.
But that is what has happened.
Through the CARES Act, the federal government set up two stimulus programs – the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance (EIDL).
The purpose of the PPP was to keep Americans employed – to give employers enough money to keep paying employees. The maximum loan amount is $10 million.
The second, the EIDL, was intended to provide a quick $10,000 to business owners to keep them afloat. By law, they were supposed to get the money in three days.
But neither application asked business owners to demonstrate that they needed the money, and neither asked whether the business had closed due to the pandemic.
Take, for example, a pizza chain in Bloomington called Pizza X. They have five locations, and none have dining rooms. They’re carry-out and delivery only, so all have remained open. But the owner, Jeff Mease, still applied for a PPP loan (free money, as the loan will be forgiven, in most cases) and got it. Mease announced on Facebook that he was giving his staff a 75 percent raise, so it seems evident that the PPP loan was extra money, not needed to fund the business and keep people on the payroll. (His company also owns a popular restaurant in town called Lennie’s, but those employees were all furloughed.)
Many Americans would be surprised to learn that even businesses that are earning higher profits during the pandemic, like gun stores, can get PPP and EIDL money.
The PPP had $349 billion in funding, with businesses with 500 employees or fewer able to request 2.5 times their monthly payroll. In fact, the total amount of the request automatically populated on applications when an applicant filled in their monthly payroll. And as long as the money would be used for payroll, rent, mortgage and utilities, it doesn’t need to be paid back. It’s just . . . free money.
But many businesses were shut out – many that needed it the most.
The SBA announced on April 16 that the EIDL had run out of money, and though it’s being re-funded, it seems unlikely the new round of funding will be enough to help everyone (how could it be?) and stop a wave of small-business failures.
“From a political standpoint, at some point, this is going to cost Republicans more than anything else, because their base is getting screwed over,” Ellis said.
On April 10, the program was opened up to sole proprietors, freelancers, independent contractors and gig workers, but like the EIDL, the program ran out of money on April 16. Few if any sole proprietors, which could be considered the real “mom-and-pop businesses,” got funding.
Long-time Cincinnati congressman Steve Chabot is the ranking Republican on the House Small Business Committee. But his staffers declined all requests this week to talk about the CARES Act.
One obvious question is why there was no requirement written into the law that businesses show or at least attest under some penalty that they’d suffered losses because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Another is why sole proprietors were not eligible initially to apply for PPP funding. Aren’t these the most vulnerable businesses? The real mom and pops?
A third is why the PPP was set up so that banks would have an enormous incentive to help larger companies over much smaller companies.
All applications for PPP funding had to be through banks and a handful other companies like Intuit.
Banks got a 5 percent fee for loans up to $350,000, 3 percent for loans up to $2 million and 1 percent for loans $2 million to $10 million.
So a bank that processes a $20,000 loan earns a fee of $1,000.
But a bank that processes a $10 million loan earns a fee of $100,000.
Is it any surprise that banks would prioritize customers requesting $10 million loans over those requesting $20,000 loans, as the lawsuit filed this week in federal court in Los Angeles against Bank of America claims they did?
It’s not. Not at all.
Lending Tree, the online mortgage company, surveyed 1,260 small businesses around the country April 16-19 and found that about 60 percent had applied for a PPP loan but that only 5 percent of those that applied had been approved. The survey also showed that 58 percent of entrepreneurs have laid off employees because of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).
On Thursday, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce released a survey of 1,393 of its members showing that 80 percent have lost revenue because of the Covid-19 pandemic and 51 percent are worried about cash flow. Of the businesses surveyed, 43 percent had received PPP loans while 33 percent were awaiting a response to their applications when they found out that the funds had been depleted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.