CARTHAGE – Our little town has had a big month! The first exciting thing that happened was Mark Rozzell was named Grand Marshall of the Carthage Fall Festival! Mark has served this community in many ways over the years. Being one of the most popular teachers that ever taught school in Carthage, his career here spanned 35 years. He inspired his students to be diversified learners in the classroom not only by example but by offering learning activities that challenged and thrilled them. For many years, Mark and his students participated in activities to raise money for an organization near and dear to his heart, Riley Hospital. Bike-a-thons, triathlons, and all-night rock-a-thons were held in order for the students to learn the value of giving back.
Mark did some crazy things to attract student interest in these fundraising events. He dressed in a tux for a day of teaching, lip synced a song in front of the entire school, slept on the school roof for a night, and my favorite – kissed a pig! He let his students know everyday that they were important to him, he valued his community, and showed that they could all do their part to make the world a better place! If that wasn’t enough, in his spare time he was a club sponsor and athletic coach. Though retired, Mark still serves his community by being a member of the Henry Henley Library Board and now Festival Grand Marshal. One of his great pleasures in life is hearing updates about his former students, their kids, and grandkids. If you were one of the lucky ones whose life was touched by Mr. Rozzell and you are going to attend the Carthage Fall Festival, please plan on stopping by the newly created gardens (yet to be named) behind the library where Mark will be stationed after the parade for a visit.
Aug. 12, the annual FOC Queen Pageant was held. Four beautiful ladies were nominated: Cynthia Foust, Rochelle Leisure, Crystal Korff and Pat Armstrong. After nominating letters were read and interviews conducted, the judges had a tough time but eventually came to a consensus and Pat Armstrong was crowned. I have seen Pat around town quite a few times since the 12th and every time she is always wearing her tiara! Pat is a longtime resident who moved away for a while but returned a few years ago. Since her return, she has been a whirlwind of volunteerism in the community. She is a member of the FOC and is organizing the parade this year, she works at Lydia’s Closet at the Community Church as well as the food pantry. She is often seen at the town library collecting information about the Beech Church, local history, and her family’s genealogy. Pat is always the first person to pitch in whenever anyone needs a helping hand! If you haven’t met her yet and you are going to attend the Sept. 9 festival just keep your eye open for a lady running around with a tiara and introduce yourself!
Lastly, the Carthage Public Library Foundation hosted a “Night in the Stacks’’ on Aug. 19. It was a fun gathering that was enjoyed by all. Those attending were treated to delicious hors ’d oeuvres created by Chef Nick, music by Mike Shepherd, museum tours, information about future plans for the library, a mini auction, and (of course) social time with friends. There will be more events planned by the foundation for the near future!
Like I always say, Carthage is getting better and better! Our little diamond in the rough is sparkling more and more due to the increased involvement of our residents. Carthage is a great place to live and there are more and more positive things happening to highlight that! Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Fall Festival on Sept. 9th. Details will be in my next article.
