SETUP: The doorbell rings and gift-laden family members shuffle in from the cold. All shed their coats and comment on how wonderful the holiday feast smells. Packages tied with bows of red and green are placed beneath the Christmas tree as children scurry about. Somewhere in the house, a cell phone rings…
Hello.
Put your phone down.
How can I talk to you if I put down my phone?
There are ways.
Wait a sec … who is this?
Just call me Christmas.
Sure. You sound like my mom.
It’s because I adapted a voice you would recognize and respect.
C’mon, Mom, where are you?
Your mother is in the kitchen with Aunt Bev.
You know Aunt Bev?
I know everyone.
Stop it, Mom! You’re freakin’ me out.
(The caller exudes an audible sigh)
Open the door and see for yourself.
(The teen hops off the bed and throws open the door.)
Ha! Got…
(Her words trail off as she stares at an empty hallway. She hears activity downstairs and a quick peek over the banister reveals her mom and Aunt Bev laughing in the kitchen. She hurries back to her bedroom, slams the door shut and leans her back against it.)
OK, who is this, really?
You know me as Christmas. Let’s leave it there.
So, you’re like supposed to be Santa or something?
No.
Too bad for you, ’cause I’m not supposed to talk to strangers.
(She hangs up, plops back down on her bed and begins to scroll through Instagram when her phone rings again. The caller ID shows “Christmas.”)
How did you get my number?
I have everyone’s number.
Big deal. What do you want?
I want you to put your phone on the charger on your nightstand, then go downstairs to celebrate Christmas with your family.
I thought you said you were Christmas?
I am.
So what are we celebrating, your birthday or something?
You could say that, yes.
If I go downstairs to do the family thing, will you stop calling and leave me alone?
That would make me, and your mother, very happy.
All right, but don’t call me again!
(She hangs up and makes her way down the stairs, the low noises rising with each step into a crescendo of conversations and laughter and screeches of delight. She is embraced by her dad and other relatives, waved at by family across the room. Her phone starts to vibrate in her back pocket. It’s a text from Christmas.)
You agreed, no phone.
Well, you said you wouldn’t call again.
But that depended on you keeping your end of the bargain.
Wait, how did you know I had my phone?
Haven’t we been over this before?
OK. Fine. I’ll take it upstairs.
(She rushes back up the stairs, tosses her phone on the bed, and starts to leave the room. But she stops, still feeling the warmth of her family’s hugs, remembering their smiles and glistening eyes. She turns, picks up her phone again and begins to text.)
Hey, Christmas?
Yeah.
Whoever you are, thanks.
Merry Me!
(She giggles.)
Merry you, too!
(She flings her phone onto the bed and bounds down the staircase to rejoin her family, finding herself greeted with a rousing “You’re back!” Left on the bed, her phone lost its charge midway through dinner. She found it after the goodbyes had been said well into the night. She didn’t even care.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.