Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Windy with showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 23F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 23F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.