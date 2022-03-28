Spring is here and it’s time for a bicentennial clean-up campaign in Rushville and Rush County. There hasn’t been a date set for an official clean-up day, but the city will probably have one. My thought is that it’s not too early for everybody to start doing their own clean-up during this bicentennial year!
Downtown, sidewalks and entryways can be swept. Litter in parking lots can be removed. General sprucing-up can be done. I’m talking about things like litter pick-up, window washing, fire hydrant painting, and repainting of roadway dividing lines, with particular attention being paid to the corners where semis have rolled the curbs a lift tire marks on the sidewalks. The streets and gutters need to be swept to remove the debris that was covered by winter snows.
In the residential areas, yards can be cleaned up without much effort. Picking up toys and litter from last fall and summer would help immensely. Front porches need to be tidied by simply taking the kids’ toys, bicycles, and rusted lawn furniture to the back yard or some storage facility. Just like downtown, sidewalks need sweeping. Most of all, cars need to be removed from front yards. It may be the height of laziness to park a car in the front yard instead of on the street, but that’s exactly what some people do.
As we celebrate our 200th anniversary, helping our community look better seems like a very worthwhile thing to do. I’m sure the city will take care of the public spaces, but the privately owned spaces need to be taken care of by whoever owns them, which raises another topic for discussion. You’d be surprised how many homes in Rushville are rentals!
People who live someplace else own a ton of homes here that they’ll rent to just about anybody with the result that the renters could care less about taking care of property they don’t own and owners could care less about maintaining their property as long as the rent is paid each month. That’s a problem looking for a solution that needs to be found during this bicentennial year observance! Of course, one of the problems is there are too many people who simply don’t care how their property looks and don’t like to be told what to do. But one would hope that during bicentennial year they could muster up enough pride to at least spend one afternoon cleaning the porch and sweeping the sidewalk – just once!
I feel sure the city will have a heavy trash pick-up day this spring to make it easier for residents to get rid of worn-out sofas and chairs and other household items no longer needed and that have fallen into disrepair. With just a little more effort litter can be easily removed from the front yard, cars and motorcycles can be parked on the street or in driveways, and children can be reminded to park their bicycles in the backyard as opposed to leaving then dumped on the sidewalk.
So much has been done to make his community a better place in which to live and raise a family that it would be a shame to not finish the job due to lack of community pride. And if there ever were a time for a display of community pride, this would be the year for it. As I have written before, I have never seen Main Street look better in my life. It is a real pleasure to drive up or down Main Street. There are only a couple of places that need attention from the Joe Cotton bridge on south Main all the way to Foster Heights Road on the north end of town.
If only that were so on the side streets. Next time you’re out for a drive, take a look at the condition of some of houses on the numbered streets that intersect Main Street. A little paint, a broom, a little community pride – that’s all we really need to make a huge difference in the appearance of our town.
Downtown Rushville is another story. A great deal has been done go bring the downtown back to life, but more still needs doing. The overall appearance of the community could be greatly improved with just a dash of community pride, a broom, and a little paint. I could point to a few downtown buildings that need painting, or removal of cheap siding, or restoration of the façade, but I’m not going to do that. Naming names tends to only make the owners more stubborn about doing anything to improve the appearance of their property.
Some have taken the initiative to take care of their store fronts, but more still needs to be done. All one has to do is look at a booklet published around 1900, called “The Promoter” to see what the central business district used to look like, you can see the pride on the store owners’ faces to get a vivid sense of what Rushville once was and could be again. We are on our way to a genuine revitalization of the central business district, but more still needs doing. The only way much more can be done is by building and home owners beginning to take pride in not only in their own property, but also in the community as a whole during this bicentennial year!
That’s —30— for this week.
