Just over a month ago, on June 6, 2019, the observance of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy was held. It was the largest military invasion in history. D-Day was the invasion of Nazi-occupied France by allied forces from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.
D-Day was part of the effort to end World War II in Europe. The site that was chosen for the most massive invasion in history was the French coast closest to England. The entire operation was given the code name of “Operation Overlord.” The invasion combined the forces of 156,115 American, British and Canadian troops, 6,939 ships and landing vessels, 2,395 aircraft carrying paratroopers and 867 gliders that delivered airborne troops.
The Nazis knew an invasion was coming, but they didn’t know exactly where and they clearly didn’t know when. Both pieces of information were very closely guarded secrets and the plans to deceive the Nazis were extensive and complicated.
Anticipating an Allied invasion somewhere along the French coast, Adolf Hitler charged Field Marshal Erwin Rommel with fortifying Nazi defenses in France. In 1943, Rommel completed construction of the “Atlantic Wall,” Germany’s 2,400-mile line of bunkers, landmines and beach and water obstacles. It’s estimated that the Nazis planted 4 million landmines along Normandy’s beaches.
On the 6th of June the 156,000 American, British, and Canadian troops stormed ashore along fifty miles of beaches that were heavily defended by the Germans. The allies had code-named the five landing beaches; Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. In wave after wave of thousands of landing ships, more than 156,000 Allied infantrymen stormed the five beaches. Facing them were around 50,000 Germans troops. Stormy seas made the landings incredibly difficult, with many regiments coming ashore far from their target destinations. At Omaha Beach, only two of the 29 amphibious tanks even made it to land on their own power At Utah Beach, the American troops included 14 Comanche “code-talkers” who relayed critical tactical messages in their Native American tongue.
At Omaha Beach, bombing runs had failed to take out heavily fortified Nazi artillery positions. The first waves of American soldiers were cut down in droves by German machine gun fire as they scrambled across the mine-riddled beach. But U.S. forces persisted through the day-long battle, pushing forward to a fortified seawall and then up steep bluffs to destroy the Nazi artillery posts by nightfall. All told, around 2,400 American troops were killed, wounded or unaccounted for after the fighting at Omaha Beach.
Canadian soldiers also suffered terrible casualties at Juno Beach, battling rough seas before landing on a heavily defended strip of shoreline. Similar to the Americans at Omaha Beach, the first lines of Canadian troops were gunned down en masse by Nazi artillery—estimates put the initial casualty rate at 50 percent—before pushing beyond the beachfront and chasing the Germans inland. In the end, the Canadians at Juno captured more towns and territory than any other battalions in Operation Overlord.
Five days after the D-Day invasion, troops immediately began installing two massive temporary harbors, code-named “Mulberries,” that had taken six months to construct back in England. All told, the Allies unloaded approximately 2,500,000 men, 500,000 vehicles and 4,000,000 tons of supplies at the temporary harbors over the remaining course of the war.
The allies were ultimately successful at Normandy. All five invasion beaches were conquered, but the human cost was high. The first Allied cemetery in Europe was dedicated just two days after the D-Day invasion on June 8, 1944. And since that day, military officials and memorial organizations have attempted to come up with a definitive count of Allied D-Day deaths in order to properly honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The most accurate estimate of total allied deaths on D-Day, according to author Dave Ross, including every allied soldier, sailor, airman, and coast guardsman, is 4,414. German deaths are estimated to have been between 5,000 and 12,000 men.
On a lighter note, one of the curiosities of the invasion is the meaning of the “D” in D-Day. Unlike V-E Day (“Victory in Europe”) or V-J Day (“Victory over Japan”), the “D” in D-Day isn’t short for “departure” or “decision.” As early as World War I, the U.S. military used the term D-Day to designate the launch date of a mission. One reason was to keep the actual date out of the hands of spies; another was to serve as a placeholder until an actual date was chosen. They also used H-Hour for the specific time of the launch.
In summary, however, thanks in part to the massive influx of troops and equipment, D-Day marked a decisive turning point in the war. Less than a year later, on May 7, 1945, Germany surrendered unconditionally.
