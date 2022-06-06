RUSHVILLE - I wonder how many people know what makes this week special in the history of the United States? Well, yes, it is the first full week of June, but I have something just a bit more significant in mind. It’s also true that a lot of high schools have their graduations this week, but, again, I have in mind an event even more monumental than successfully meeting all the requirements to receive a high school diploma.
The event I have in mind changed the history of the world.
On Tuesday, June 6, 1944, 78 years ago, the invasion of Nazi occupied Europe took place, commonly called D-Day or the Normandy Invasion. To get the basic facts about D-Day correct and to, hopefully, impress upon you the significance of June 6, 1944, I have consulted Wikipedia for the basics. “D-Day was the largest amphibious invasion in military history. According to the D-Day Center, the invasion, officially called "Operation Overlord," combined the forces of 156,115 U.S., British, and Canadian troops, 6,939 ships and landing vessels, 2,395 aircraft, and 867 gliders that delivered airborne troops.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill knew from the start of the war that a massive invasion of mainland Europe would have to take place. In 1943, a plan called “Operation Sledgehammer” called for an Allied invasion of all the ports in northwest France as early as 1943, but Roosevelt and Churchill decided to invade Northern Africa first and attack Europe up through Italy instead.
When the decision to invade occupied France was finally made it was code-named “Operation Overlord,” and since the invasion would be launched from England the United States shipped 7-million tons of supplies to the staging areas along the western coast of England, including more than 450,000 tons of ammunition.
For the sake of clarity, Operation Overlord was divided among sections of beachfront along the Normandy coast of France. They were code-named, from west to east: “Utah,” “Omaha,” “Gold,” “Juno” and “Sword.” The American beaches were “Utah” and “Omaha.”
I have had the great good fortune to know two veterans of the Normandy landings: John R. Green from Rushville and Gus Johnson from Massachusetts, who I got to know while on vacation on Florida. John R. was a medic and was willing to talk rather freely about some of his recollections of D-Day. For example, he recalled stepping off the front of his landing craft (“LST") into water that was well over his head and being saved from drowning by a much taller buddy who pulled him to the surface while German machine gun bullets were hitting the water all around him.
Gus was more reluctant to talk about D-Day, but he had just seen the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” and I asked him what he thought of it. His first comment was, “Too old.” I asked him what he meant. He said, “The actors were too old. We were just kids on D-Day. Most of the guys around me were in their late teens and early 20s.”
In thousands of landing ships, more than 156,000 Allied infantrymen stormed the five beaches, including John R. Green and Gus Johnson. Facing them were around 50,000 Germans troops. Stormy seas made the landings incredibly difficult, many regiments coming ashore far from their target destinations. At Omaha Beach, only two of 29 amphibious tanks even made it to shore. At Utah Beach, the American troops included 14 Comanche “code-talkers” who relayed critical messages in their Native American tongue so the Nazis couldn’t understand what they were saying.
At Omaha Beach, the toughest beach for the American troops to take, bombing had failed to take out heavily fortified Nazi artillery positions. The first waves of Americans were cut down in droves by German machine gun fire as they crossed the land-mined beach. But U.S. forces persisted through the day-long battle, pushing forward to a fortified seawall and then up steep bluffs to take out the Nazi artillery posts by nightfall. All told, around 2,400 American troops were killed, wounded or unaccounted for after the fighting at Omaha Beach.
“The total Allied losses at Normandy were estimated to be at least 4,413. Total Allied casualties in the Battle of Normandy topped 226,000. But thanks in part to the massive influx of troops and equipment, D-Day marked a decisive turning point in the war. Less than a year later, on May 7, 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender,” according to Wikipedia.
Here’s why we should all take a moment this week to reflect on the events of June 6, 1944, some 78 years ago: the History channel says, in part, “The D-Day invasion that helped end World War II was one the most ambitious and consequential military campaigns in human history. In its strategy and scope—and the enormous stakes for the future of the free world. That’s why we should remember June 6, 1944 this week.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.