RUSHVILLE - This week is one of the most important of the year, ranking right up there with Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving!
The 4th of July commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States. Sometimes I wonder if people truly realize how important an event it was when the 13 colonies declared their independence from England in 1776. In point of fact, no colony had every broken away from its parent country before in the history of the world.
The 13 original colonies were in existence long before most people realize. In 1606, King James I of England granted charters to both the Plymouth Company and the London Company for the purpose of establishing permanent settlements in America. The London Company established the Colony of Virginia in 1607, the first permanently settled English colony on the continent. Three other European countries also founded colonies in North America around the same time. Dutch, Swedish, and French colonies were established successfully as American colonies, but they eventually came under the English rule. The 13 colonies were complete with the establishment of the Province of Georgia in 1732, although the term "13 colonies" only became popular within the context of the American Revolution.
It’s interesting to note that Second Continental Congress actually voted to declare independence on July 2, 1776, but that it was not officially declared until July 4, the day we think of as Independence Day today. The Second Continental Congress, according to Wikipedia, declared, “that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were now united, free, and independent states.”
After the Continental Congress voted for independence, it became clear that some sort of document had to be written stating the reasons why the 13 colonies wanted to be free of British rule. Therefore, the Congress appointed a committee of five members to draft a “Declaration of Independence” which included John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Livingston, and Roger Sherman, although Thomas Jefferson was the principal author of the declaration.
Congress debated the wording of the final draft of the Declaration and finally removed the vigorous denunciation of the slave trade, finally approving it two days later on July 4. The southern colonies, South Carolina in particular, refused to sign the Declaration of Independence unless the abolition of slavery was removed from the document, and if South Carolina refused to sign the rest of the southern colonies would also have to refused to sign as well. If that were to have happened, it would have, by default, forced the southern colonies to have joined with the British against the colonies that wanted to abolish slavery in the new nation they hoped to form
The net effect of removing the slavery provision from the Declaration of Independence was to push forward to the question of slavery in the United States for another 85 years when the American Civil War started.
Nevertheless, returning to 1776, John Adams wrote his wife Abigail. She was an advocate of married women's property rights and more opportunities for women, particularly in the field of education. To suggest she was ahead of her tines regarding women’s rights might be a rather profound understatement. Nevertheless, John Adams wrote to his wife regarding the passage of the Declaration of Independence, “The second day of July 1776, will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.” That was 246 years ago and, by and large, we still continue the observance of Independence Day essentially the way John Adams envisioned it. That is remarkable in itself!
We still celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, (once called “illuminations,”) parades, and, perhaps, solemnizations! Some of the music we hear include songs like, The Star-Spangled Banner (more familiarly known as National Anthem); Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean; "God Bless America; "America the Beautiful; My Country, 'Tis of Thee; This Land Is Your Land; Stars and Stripes Forever; Yankee Doodle; and even Dixie in southern states. And Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American,” which was released in 1984.
We may not have reached the lofty goals set for us by the Founding Father yet, but we’re closer to them now than at any time in the past.
That’s —30— for this week.
