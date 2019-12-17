Editor’s note: Pat Smith took a week off and Julie Hanmer is filling in for her.
Pat asked me to write about my favorite Christmas memory. As a mother, I have been blessed with wonderful Christmas mornings memories, as all parents are, but my favorite day has always been Christmas Eve. It is so magical, mystical, peaceful, full of love and joy. Anything seems possible for those few hours Christmas Eve before the savior we celebrate was born.
My favorite Christmas Eve was 2009. Mark had returned from a year’s deployment in Iraq on Dec. 23. It was also the first Christmas Eve with my new blended family of Mark and I and our five children. We gathered with my brother and his son and my sister and her family at my parents’ house for dinner. The dining room table was as full as it had ever been with family and food. We all stood as my dad gave the blessing, as he always did; this year my dad was very emotional and choked back tears, which was something that he never did.
Standing next to dad while he thanked God for all the many blessings our family had received the past year and also for the safe return of Mark, which caused my pent up emotion for the past year to let loose and my crying started. Full disclosure, absolute ugly crying. After the prayers and composing ourselves, we ate a lovely meal with much talking and laughter.
Our family attended the Christmas Eve service at the Presbyterian Church and, as always, there was the frantic mad dash out the door to get to church on time. We could have eaten dinner at 10 in the morning and we still would have run late for church. I remember laughing with Dad at the front door, as we tried to explain to Mark that this was totally normal, while everyone was running around getting their coats and car keys.
The Christmas Eve service was a tradition with the entire Westhafer family, which made it even more special having aunts, uncles and cousins there. The service of song and prayer ended with the sanctuary lights dimmed and illuminated with candles held by the congregation, and the singing of Silent Night. The exit from the sanctuary was calm and reverent, as everyone remembered the true meaning of Christmas. This calmness lasted down the steps to the front door of the church, and then, as soon as the front door opened, it was as if a switch flipped and the calmness flew right out that open door!
Hugs and kisses of Christmas cheer were shared by family and friends. Kids were excited because they knew this was the last thing before Santa came. Parents knew they had only a few frantic hours to get everything done for Christmas morning, while also knowing that at some point on Christmas Eve someone would realize that they had forgotten to get milk/bread/batteries, etc., necessitating a quick run to the only place open, the gas station! Thank heavens for Circle K!
Our family’s exit from church was similar to the rush getting there. We had three carloads of people going back to Mom and Dad’s house for the dessert that we did not have time for before church.
Once we were back in the house, we realized that the chaos had continued, as no one had brought Kooper and Spencer home with them! Amid the laughter, I jumped in my car and backtracked and found them both walking home without a care in the world.
After dessert and intense discussion on the schedule for Christmas Day, we departed to our homes leaving Mom and Dad to have a few hours of well deserved peace and quiet.
None of us realizing this would never happen again.
Did my dad somehow know this would be his last Christmas Eve?
Is that why he was unusually emotional?
Is that why the entire night seemed to be a rare evening of sheer perfection?
I will never know those answers, but I am so thankful that my newly enlarged family got to have one Christmas Eve with both of my parents, both of my siblings and their children.
My parents and brother are gone. Mark and I have moved to North Carolina, and we are now the grandparents.
New Christmas traditions are being born that we hope will bring our children and grandchildren happy memories.
I will always cherish that last chaotic, joyful, funny and love-filled Christmas Eve. In my quiet moments of prayer this Christmas, I will remember that evening and know that I was so very blessed.
