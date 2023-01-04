GREENSBURG – I was certainly not disappointed about anything during the Bicentennial Celebration in 2022, but there is one thing I’d change if it was possible. I didn’t get to see the Simplicity in the parade when it was returned to Greensburg to participate in the Bicentennial Parade. I was about 10th in line and the Simplicity was close to 70th in line. The visit by the historic auto was made possible by the same man who brought a 1922 Baker Special Steam Engine back several years ago.
You remember the Simplicity, the automobile that could seat five people that was built here in Decatur County. The word “built” is not 100 percent accurate, but nearly so. I remember being told that the car was shipped to Decatur County in three boxes. What was in those boxes were the wheels, engine and the transmission. Everything else was handmade right here in Greensburg.
Several years ago I was able to speak at length with Mrs. Vivian Kanouse of Greensburg. Vivian, the widow of Norman Kanouse who once owned the Simplicity, was in her late 80s at the time, but she sure had a razor sharp mind. She was gracious and let me know that the information in the article was correct. She remembered that her husband owned the automobile when they were dating in 1934 and they rode in it together on a regular basis. She had signed a notarized affidavit to this effect, which went with the car.
I wonder if Maurice Brown understands what he did for us this year. He is the one who worked with the museum in Florida to get the Simplicity back to its original home for a brief visit. When he heard about the celebrations scheduled for the year he decided it was time to bring to bring the car back home for a visit. It wasn’t easy. Telephone calls from Brown to the museum were not answered. He finally sent a letter with money to the museum and did hear back. Brown paid for the transport of the car and sent the museum the $1,000 it cost to remove it from the museum.
Brown said, “Because it was the only car built in Greensburg, and with the bicentennial, I thought it was the perfect time to get it here. That way the people of Greensburg could see what was made here.” He said the Simplicity was built in 1904 by Ira Hollensbe in Greensburg. “The very rare vehicle has Serial Number 1 and is the only one Hollensby ever built. Everything is handmade except the wheels, engine and the transmission. He drove the vehicle to the 1911 Indy 500 and the cute little car drew much attention. However, Ira never built another car.”
In 1994, Dan Lee (a reporter for the Greensburg Daily News), wrote a story about Maurice Brown purchasing the 1922 Baker Special Steam Engine. It was the fulfillment of a boyhood dream. It was purchased in 1993 after Brown tracked it for 35 years. The steam engine made it to the Power of the Past Festival in August that year.
Josie Clark wrote about Mary Sue McGinn again seeing the car her parent owned at one time. “As I approached the car there was a woman there with a folder in her hands. I told her I was the daughter of Norman Kanouse who once owned that car with his brother Lloyd, my uncle. She grabbed me and we hugged as I began to cry. I learned that she was the one who did much research to find this car that originated here in Greensburg many years ago. With her was Maurice Brown.”
Thank you, Maurice Brown!
