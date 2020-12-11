BATESVILLE - At a time when our community would normally be singing about "the most wonderful time of the year," it's an understatement to say that 2020 has had other plans. When I came on board as executive director in 2019, I would ask small and large business owners time and time again, "What keeps you up at night?" The answers I used to get had to do with regulations or the ability to retain quality employees. This year, the most common response has been, "How am I going to survive this when everything I have is wrapped up in this business?"
I'm going to take a moment to tell you what keeps me up at night - the fact that the economic impact of the pandemic has hit our community in a significant way. When I stare at the ceiling, wide awake at 3 am, this is what goes on in my head: the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce exists to support and grow our economy by supporting our businesses and organizations.
We are charged with supporting local business by advocating on your behalf and communicating your needs to your elected officials. This responsibility means working with local partners to provide a prepared workforce so that you have access to qualified employees. We hunt down resources that are designed to make you successful in your entrepreneurial ventures along with non-profits as well. We create networking opportunities and facilitate connections. We promote tourism in the Batesville area and market to outside industry to drive economic growth.
We often talk about how supporting locally owned Batesville area businesses are what keeps us unique and this year especially, shopping local is what is going to keep our businesses thriving. Yes, shopping and dining out look different, but the Batesville area businesses are still open for business. You can shop safely (masks on and social distant please), support your community, and make a significant difference in the lives of your friends and neighbors. This isn't about politics or your opinion on mask-wearing, this is about preserving what makes this community special.
According to Entrepreneur Magazine, when a consumer buys local, significantly more of that money stays in the community. In fact, one study found that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 remained in the community. Please remember, our chain restaurants are locally owned and many of them are chamber members and are a vital part of the community. They all support your kiddo's sport team, theater program, who volunteer their time and give to nearly every non-profit in this community.
I have a challenge for YOU. Shift $10 of your monthly budget to a locally owned, independent business. According to the small business support organization Independent We Stand, "If every family in the country shifted just $10 a month to locally-owned, independent businesses, we would see an increase of $9.3 billion returned to local economies." If you don't have $10, spend $5. If you don't feel comfortable going inside, order carry-out or delivery. Even retailers will work with you to provide a safe environment. You can also buy gift certificates and they can mail or bring them outside to you.
This is the part of the story where we decide to RESUCUE OURSELVES - together. Let's share this challenge with friends and family. Let's post about it all over social media with the hashtag #10DollarChallenge #TogetherWeThrive. Let's check in on social media and include pictures of the businesses. Together we can do this, and this time next year, no matter what, we will be better for it.
Stay safe,
Tricia Miller
Executive Director - Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce
