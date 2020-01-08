This is my first column of a new year and a new decade. At the beginning of each year, I usually devote my first column to a little prognosticating about what the new year might hold in store. If the past year is any indication of what 2020 will be like, I think it’s pretty safe to say that it will be another great year of progress and prosperity for our part of the world.
Of course, there’s always the unexpected, like too much rain and then not enough rain and, on the world stage, who can say what idiotic thing might happen to upset the proverbial apple cart. Just assuming that the trajectory will remain the same and the current occupant of the White House remains the same, it seems safe to predict that the economy will remain strong and that recession or inflation will only be terms that left-leaning economists will plaintively predict. Therefore, I predict that the coming year will be one of continuing prosperity and economic growth – right here at home! Who knows what will happen in places like California and, for that matter, who cares?
I also think 2020 will be a great year for the continuing revitalization of communities like ours. With more jobs that people can do from home and the vibrancy of the housing market in communities like ours, the out-migration of people from places like Indianapolis, I predict, will finally turn around the population decline we’ve been experiencing for the last several decades. More and more people will decide that small town living has a lot to recommend it – good schools, safe streets, a sense of community and the opportunity to regain that feel of belonging that’s missing from suburban sprawl where every house looks pretty much like every other house. Of most importance, particularly to young families, is that communities like ours are great places to raise a family.
In the final analysis, it’s not more jobs that we need in 2020; its more people living in places like Rushville and Greensburg. And that means more and better housing. Creating more jobs and more housing is the best of both worlds, but if I can’t have both I’ll take more people living in our communities. Just working here doesn’t really help the community all that much. Why? Because when the work week is over, where do the paychecks go? Right out of town, back to the communities where the people live. They don’t put their paychecks in our banks or spend their money in our stores, they bring economic prosperity to the communities in which they live. They pay their taxes where they live. They donate to worthwhile causes were they live and a hundred other things they don’t do where they work.
Therefore, attracting more families ought to be a primary goal for 2020. Do I think it will happen? It all depends on how visionary local leadership is and how willing they are to take a risk that there are young families out there who see the advantages of living in a smaller community. I’m not prepared, however, to make that a prediction, one way or the other, but it can be said that local leadership has been forward thinking and aggressive in making the community better thus far. Human nature is just too unpredictable to predict how much risk local leaders are willing to take. Given the alternative of no-growth or negative growth, I don’t see a lot of choice, but over the years when other, seemingly obvious, situations have required some risk-taking, absolutely no one was willing to take any risk at all.
It’s pretty clear that small town living isn’t for the young and the single, but that’s not the demographic we should be seeking. You can hear the “there’s nothing to do here” chant from young, single people – and I predict that small towns aren’t going to be magnets for that crowd. Now, add one element and change one word and we’re on to the group that is most likely to appreciate small town living – change “single” to “married” and add in at least one child and small town living, by default, becomes a lot more attractive – and that’s the demographic we should be working to attract.
In other areas, I predict we’ll see more small and medium sized businesses locate in our communities. I think the experiment by the large box retail outlets is essentially over – there just aren’t enough people in this part of the world to justify the cost of a Super Walmart. But smaller, more specialized, retail outlets make more sense and will be more likely to generate customer loyalty than the larger, less personal, one-size-fits-all retail outlets. I also think customer service will continue to be essential in nearly any type of business one can name. The impersonality of on-line shopping will continue to be popular because it’s so easy, but not for every service. Businesses and professions people need will succeed or fail on the quality of their customer service, (one can’t help but wonder what the iPhone generation will do when they have to actually interact, face-to-face, with a doctor or carpenter or dentist or electrician – well, you get the idea.
Overall, I think the coming year will be a prosperous one for our part of the world and, if we’re smart, we’ll be willing to take the risks necessary to become even more attractive places for young families, regardless of whether they work locally or not. It will be wonderful if they can do both, but if we can’t have both, I’ll take the new residents over the new workers who live someplace else. One thing is certain for 2020; however, doing nothing will not be a viable option.
That’s – 30 – for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.