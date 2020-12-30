The past year has been challenging for everyone, but we are grateful for loyal readers like you who helped us get through it.
Our commitment to customer service and quality has never wavered, and we hope you have come to trust the Daily News as your community news source since 1894.
The Daily News team and I remain committed to bringing you accurate news and advertising messages that you invite into your home on a daily basis – online and in print. We care about you, your family and our communities like no one else.
Our news team works diligently to cover everything from city and county meetings to fuzzy, feel good, heartwarming stories, from the latest Covid-19 numbers to local sports rivalries, from business news to breaking news and everything in between.
We also publish and send you a weekly entertainment guide to keep you up to date on activities around our coverage area plus some Cincinnati and Indy area events.
You are why we do what we do.
They say ink gets in your blood and I believe it; it really does. I love my job and my career. I’ve told my sons (who are now grown with families of their own) that if they love what they do they’ll never work a day in their life.
I love what I do and my team loves what they do too.
Here’s to wishing all of our subscribers, readers, advertisers and friends a very happy and healthy new year.
We look forward to publishing your news better than ever in 2021!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.