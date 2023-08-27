Scripture
You are beautiful, my darling; you have no flaws. – Song of Songs 4:7
Encouragement
The Bible tells us that Jesus is coming back for a spotless bride. As Christians, we have the unique opportunity to be part of this magnificent bride: a beautiful people united in Christ. Song of Songs is full of examples of how the relationship between God and His people is so deep and full of unconditional love. Today’s verse is a perfect example.
We know that we are all imperfect people, but Jesus sees each of us as beautiful and without blemishes. Just as a bridegroom looks upon his bride on their wedding day and sees her beauty, so does Jesus look upon us and see our worth. Equally, as a bride-to-be has joy and anticipation at the thought of being united in marriage, so should we be filled with joy knowing that Jesus is coming back for us.
Our pristine beauty is found not in our outward physical appearance but in the depth of our relationship with Him. It’s easy to forget how precious we are, how valuable and beautiful in God’s eyes. But the truth is, no matter how great our imperfections are, when we accept Jesus into our lives, He sees us as His spotless bride. We have inherent worth because of Him; value should never be forgotten.
Today, take some time to remember how much Jesus loves you. Picture yourself as the spotless bride, eagerly awaiting the coming of your Bridegroom. Remember your worth and value in His eyes, and let Him fill you with joy.
Prayer
Heavenly Father, thank you for loving me so deeply. Thank you that you see me as a spotless bride even with all my imperfections. Help me to remember my worth in your eyes and the joy and value of being part of your family.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.