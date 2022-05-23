RUSHVILLE – This week, I want to pay tribute to Rush County Historian, John Wilson for the truly outstanding article on the Rushville Lions 1975/76 basketball team which played for the state championship back when there was only one class of basketball in Indiana.
That season was John’s first as the high school athletic director, so he had a ringside, or better stated, courtside seat for that memorable year. Since that memorable year I’ve gotten to know John pretty well. He and I both served together on the Rush County Board of School Trustees for several years and, no matter what the project, John always did his homework and was prepared with the facts to support his position on the various issues that came before the Board.
In more recent years, since John has become Rush County Historian, he has also developed quite a talent for composition, too! His article on the 75/76 Lions is the 25th he’s written to help commemorate the county’s bicentennial. When it’s all said and done, I sincerely hope his features are compiled and published in book form.
It’s now been 46 years since that memorable season, but in many ways it only seems like yesterday. I was at the game he mentions when we played against Shenandoah during which Rick Goins scored 45 points. I can remember thinking that we might really have an outstanding team that season! As John points out, the Lions only lost one regular season game that year against South Central Conference foe Jeffersonville. That was back in the days when Rushville played against the big kids – and won!
I’m not quite sure what’s happened during the intervening years.
Just to illustrate how good that 1975/76 team was, John tells the story in his article, which I will quote: “On one occasion I.U. coach Bob Knight notified RCHS he would be at one of our games. I set aside two of the best seats we had left. When he arrived Coach Knight expressed that he and his assistant would just sit anyplace they could.” Like him or not, Coach Knight was in the process of winning three NCAA national basketball championships and he was in Memorial Gymnasium to watch our kids play winning basketball. It’s that sort of thing winning can do for a community.
John goes on to point out in his excellent feature: “That the most significant byproduct of the Lions success was that it helped give Rush County a unified, common goal. When consolidation became a reality in 1969, many residents were bitter over the loss of their community high schools,” (and some still are, I submit), “The Mays Tigers, New Salem Eagles, Manilla Owls, and Arlington Wildcats became Rushville Lions. The State Finals journey helped heal some of the wounds consolidation had created.”
I have alluded to this phenomenon in at least one previous column. How successful our athletic teams are has a lot to do with how the people in this county feel about themselves! Like it or not, it is true that in communities like this identify with the success, or lack thereof, their athletic teams have! With all the great things going on in this community, the only piece missing is how people feel about themselves and that, for better or worse, depends, to a significant degree, on the success our high school athletic teams are having.
Here’s just dab of proof on this point. Even though the Lions were the runners-up for the state championship to Marion by a score of 82-76, John quotes Kevin Snyder in his piece about the team’s return from Market Square Arena: “It was the greatest ride through Rushville and the slowest I have ever experienced. The thousands, yes, thousands of fans, is hard to describe as the streets were filled with PEOPLE…I have never in my lifetime seen more people in town than that evening.”
John notes that every game that season was a sellout at Memorial Gym, and after the final game the pep rally at the gym was also packed with people. I remember vividly that there wasn’t a seat to be had in the gym! When was the last time that has happened?
The only sad part of the event, as John notes, is we will never have the chance to experience that again. The multiple class system we have today doesn’t compare to the old system. One of the things that made Indiana unique was its one-class basketball system. I get it for football, but you only need a dozen kids to have a basketball team. Think back to the great girls’ basketball teams that have played for the state championship and you come about as close as possible to the same level of community enthusiasm that this county has enjoyed! We’ve had great teams in other sports, but it cannot be denied that football and basketball draw the crowds. And those are the two sports that make people feel good about themselves and the community and county in which they live.
All of that together makes a community all anyone could want it to be. Civic pride, as peculiar as it may seem, depends on not only good things happening like they are now, but also on the success athletic teams have on the playing fields and courts. It’s all connected in a community like ours.
That’s —30— for this week.
