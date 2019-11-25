RUSH COUNTY - Thanksgiving is only two days away. My, how time flies! It seems like it was summer just a couple of weeks ago. Be that as it may, one of the best-loved holidays will be here in a couple of days. This year, rather than write about the history of Thanksgiving, or how it’s a time for families to gather and to be thankful for the blessings we’ve been given during the past year, I thought I’d write about some fun and unusual facts about the day.
The very first Thanksgiving, for example, was celebrated in 1621 and lasted for three days over a harvest festival, but turkey wasn’t on the menu back then. History records that about 50 Pilgrims and 90 Wampanoag Indians celebrated with venison, duck, goose, oysters, lobster, and eel along with pumpkins and cranberries.
Founding Father Benjamin Franklin thought the national bird of the United States should be the turkey instead of the bald eagle. In a letter to his daughter, Franklin wrote, “For my own part I wish the Eagle had not been chosen the representative of our country… For in Truth, the Turkey is in comparison a much more respectable bird.” He felt that the bald eagle was a bird of “bad moral character.”
Another Founding Father, President Thomas Jefferson, thought that designating a special day for Thanksgiving was “the most ridiculous idea” ever conceived. In retaliation, Benjamin Franklin named the male turkey “Tom” just to spite Jefferson!
According to legend, the woman who wrote the nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” Sarah Josepha Hale, conducted a 17-year letter-writing campaign urging successive presidents to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday. Finally, so the story goes, President Abraham Lincoln was convinced to recognize Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863. There are others who believe Lincoln declared a Day of Thanksgiving to honor the recent successes of the Union Army during the Civil War. He even declared that the observance would be the last Thursday in November, as it has been ever since.
Here’s a particularly unknown tidbit about Thanksgiving: An obscure composer named James Pierpont wrote the song "Jingle Bells" in 1857 for children to celebrate Thanksgiving. The song became so popular that it was repeated again at Christmas and, over time, the song became associated more with Christmas than with Thanksgiving. He wrote the tune for his Boston Sunday School classes.
More recently, the National Turkey Foundation (who knew there was a National Turkey Foundation?), says that back in 1969 when Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin ate their first meal on the moon their foil food packets held roasted turkey.
While the turkey eaten on the moon may not have been quite what most of us expect on Thanksgiving, it is estimated that approximately 46 million turkeys are cooked for this traditionally American holiday. Even more surprising is that an estimated 50 million pumpkin pies are eaten on Thanksgiving.
For retailers, the Friday after Thanksgiving is referred to as Black Friday because that’s supposedly the first day of the year when sales are finally in the black, or the first day when they start making money. It is estimated that over 32 million people will begin their holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day instead of on Black Friday.
Who could miss Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade? It was started in 1924 when 400 Macy employees marched in New York City. No large balloons were in that parade, but it did feature live animals from Central Park Zoo!
I would be remiss, however, if I didn’t touch on the real meaning of Thanksgiving. It is significant that we still celebrate the survival of the early colonists at Plymouth, Massachusetts, in December 1620, by giving thanks for surviving through that bitter first winter and the bountiful harvest in the fall of 1621. The real meaning of Thanksgiving, therefore, needs to be remembered by at least an annual reminder of how Thanksgiving came to be celebrated nearly 400 years ago.
That’s - 30 - for this week, and have a Happy Thanksgiving!
