RUSHVILLE - Well, sports fans, it finally happened! In a great football game on Friday, August 19, the Rushville Lions broke their losing streak and defeated the Milan Indians by a score of 41 to 35. It was a relatively high-scoring affair, but there was so much more to it than that.
In years gone by, Rushville has had some very good football team. In 1993, for instance, the Lions won 9 games and only lost 2. And those two were to the 5A State champions, Bloomington South, and the 4A State Runner-ups, East Central. That was 29 years ago, but for those of who were around in those heady days when the Rushville Lions expected to win – and that was back in the day when we played the big kids.
Since those days, however, an interesting thing has happened. There has been an out-migration of families from the greater Cincinnati area into southeastern Indiana and with them has come that Ohio football mentality. You can almost see it when you cross the state line. There’s a basketball goal tacked to every barn on our side of the line. Not so much in Ohio. But you can almost feel the shift in emphasis and attitude toward football in Ohio and it’s Ohio families that are gradually moving into easy commuting distances to Cincinnati from southeastern Indiana. Of course, that’s always been the case in a few instances; Lawrenceburg immediately comes to mind. It’s just a few minutes from downtown Cincinnati and Lawrenceburg has had tough football teams for years and years. Several kids from Lawrenceburg have gone to play Division I football over the years.
Rushville has had seven kids play on the South All-Star football team. But it’s been six years since that has happened. I’m not suggesting that winning one game means we’ve turned the program around, but it means that this year’s football team has proved to themselves that it’s possible for them to win, which I really don’t think has been the case recent years. How many games these kids can win remains to be seen, but when it’s all said and done, it’s up to them. And it’s nothing more complicated than believing in themselves and believing they can win. That’s really the key – believing they can win and believing in themselves. Coaches I have known at the college level suggest its 35%, give or take, of winning.
Beating Milan was a very important victory on other important ways, too! Lots of adults left that game feeling good about themselves, their community, and the future. There truly is, at least in my opinion, a connection between success on the athletic fields and how people feel about the town in which they live – and that boost in good feeling is just what we need at this moment in history. Now, good things are happening in every aspect of community life, including high school sports. I know perfectly well that winning one football game doesn’t change the world, but is it a great beginning! Especially winning that first game of the season is really important. It sets the tone for the whole season.
I had the good fortune to be on the sidelines to take pictures, and you could feel the enthusiasm. The attitude of the team and what the kids were saying to each other were all positive. They were saying things like, “We’re gonna win this game. Wait and see!” And, “Come on, man! We can do this!” I was trying to walk behind the bench to get to the best location to take photographs without interfering with what was going on, but I could hear what they were saying and I could see their body language and the look in their eyes. Over the years, I’ve taken a lot of sideline football photos and you can actually feel the enthusiasm along the Rushville bench. That hasn’t always been the case. I did accidentally bump into one kid, which was my fault, but guess what he said to me? He said,” Excuse me, sir.” Can you believe that? A very polite young man in the midst of a thrilling football game!
Before the game I had asked one of the officials about where I could stand and he told me I couldn’t go any further down the field than the 25-yard line in either direction, so I was closer to the team than I would have actually preferred to have been, but happily my camera has a telephoto lens so it really wasn’t a problem. The thing about photographing a football game is you have to take a lot of pictures and hope you get one or two good ones.
When we scored a couple of times, I was almost run over but managed to get out of the way in time! Nevertheless, breaking the longest losing streak in the state was a huge step forward for Rushville football. I also have to add that I was very impressed with the coaches. At one point, Coach Sliger called a timeout and called the players over who were on the field and, to be blunt, gave them a helluva lecture about what he expected. Whatever he said must have worked. The final score would seem to be the proof of that.
It’s been a long time since I’ve seen such a positive attitude and aggressive play by a Rushville football team, but I saw it against Milan. And it was all because the team finally started to believe in themselves and in their ability to win!
That’s —30— for his week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.