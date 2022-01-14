RUSHVILLE - On the last day of 2021 I found an editorial in what’s becoming one of my favorite national newspapers, The Wall Street Journal. This particular piece was titled “The Conformity Crackup of 2021.” The upshot of the piece was that there’s an overwhelming amount if evidence to prove a point that I’ve always suspected was true: That, to put it gently, there’s a conformity in the far left of the Democratic party and the left-leaning national media.
The introductory paragraph in the piece to which I’m referring reads as follows: “The year 2021 that ends this week wasn’t the return to normalcy that President Biden promised, but it was invaluable in one respect. This was the year when the conformity that characterizes American politics and media was exposed for its mistakes as never before.”
Can you imagine that? They’re suggesting that NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and the farthest left-leaning cable news network, MSNBC, are all singing out of the same hymnal! They also mention The New York Times, but not many folks in these parts spend much time reading The New York Times.
The author of the piece goes on to suggest that, “By conformity we mean the progressive political and media consensus that forms quickly around an issue and then reinforces itself no matter the competing arguments or new information. This isn’t a conspiracy in any formal sense; there are no organized calls or Zoom meetings. This is about a shared set of political values and preferences that leads people to reach the same conclusions about an event.”
They go on to say that only when news is exposed over time as false does the conformity break, and typically only if there are negative political consequences for Democrats. Furthermore, that, “The saving grace is that sometimes reality is impossible to ignore, and 2021 was the year this happened on some of the biggest events of our time.” If you don’t follow the news very closely, you may be wondering to yourself, “What big events?”
Well, probably the biggest story of 2021 was about the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. The article suggests reporting that the origin was the Wuhan Lab in China was taboo. A concerted effort was made to “quash the lab theory.” The story we were all told was that the pandemic was the result of a natural origin. When we learned, however, “about the conflicts of interest of Dr. Anthony Fauci and others who provided funding for the Wuhan lab. Eventually even the press noticed that China had blocked an honest inquiry, and that no evidence for a natural origin has emerged.”
Another story worth noting was the liberal politicians and the media concurrence on the notion that vilifying the police won’t affect crime. “The fast-congealing consensus after George Floyd’s murder was that most police were racist, as was most of American society, and violent protests against this were justified—even admirable. Woe to anyone who pointed out that the victims of these riots and crime were mostly poor and minority communities.” As a result of the combined left-leaning politicians and left-leaning media, “Police funding was cut and bail laws eased in many cities. Eighteen months later we see the result in rising crime rates and a soaring murder count. A political backlash now has even many Democrats claiming they really do want more funding for police.”
The net result of these and other stories produced the following conclusion, “The reason so many Americans don’t trust the media is because they’ve learned from hard experience that the consensus, they are told is unassailable truth, will often turn out to be false.”
Why does this happen, you might wonder? Because, The Journal says that, “This is about a shared set of political values and preferences that leads people to reach the same conclusions about an event. The reporters and commentators of the major progressive media…all then reinforce what they now like to call the 'narrative' of a story. Politicians and the press feed the narrative with leaks and the stories they pursue—or, as important, what they don’t pursue.”
If you’ve ever switched back and forth between MSNBC and FOX, the extreme left and right of cable news, the lead stories are totally different, even when the events of the day are the same! If you’re interested on honest news coverage, you’d better look someplace else.
Of course, it all depends on who picks the most important news of the day; the basics of sound journalism should come down to answering a few simple questions when gathering information for a news story, the old “who, what, where, when, why, and how.” Those are the essentials of good basic journalism and always have been.
What really ought to happen is each cable news and the other networks that report the “news” should be required to put the word “opinion” on the screen or the word “editorial” before every piece they’d all like us to believe. With politicians, well, who believes that they say anyway.
That’s —30— for this week.
