This week, once more, I’m going down the path of absentee ownership of commercial property in the central business district of Rushville and most of the other towns within the reach of this newspaper. There are so many good things happening here that to pass a dilapidated structure that usually doesn’t require a lot of work to make in presentable is depressing, to say the least. If I think about it too much, it makes me angry that the owners, whoever they are, really don’t give a damn about how our community looks. Nor do they have any sense of civic responsibility to keep their property maintained at some bare minimum level of respectability.
But, you counter, how can an absentee owner afford to paint, repair, restore or whatever if the building is vacant? I reply that if the absentee owner can’t afford to keep up his property then he should sell it to someone who can! Vacancy, on the other hand, isn’t the only cause for the shabby appearance of some commercial structures. Take, for example, the apartment building at the corner at the corner of Second and Perkins Street. It’s owned, I’m told, by someone who lives in Connersville. It was painted at some point in the distant past and it needs painting again; it’s too bad the paint won’t keep the bricks in place, though. Gradually, the building is falling apart, little by little. Why? Because the mortar between the rows of bricks is deteriorating and the bricks are gradually breaking apart. More recently, a sloppy repair job was attempted which didn’t solve the problem and the sidewalks in front and on the east side of the building are littered with pieces of brick that have fallen off the building. One of these days someone walking past that building is going to be struck by a piece of falling brick and the owner will find himself being sued big time for negligence with regard to his failure to maintain his property. The fact is bricks need to be replaced on both sides of that structure! The owner of that property apparently only cares about having tenants who pay the rent on time. Furthermore, I don’t think he cares who he rents apartments to – as long the rent keeps rolling in, and if it doesn’t, evictions take place pretty quickly. The structure could be very attractive – if it were maintained. In more recent years about all the owner has done with regard to his Rushville property is deposit the rent income the bank.
The neglect of that particular piece of property is a classic example of what comes from absentee ownership. If there are examples of either commercial or residential property maintenance by an absentee owner, I have no idea where it might be found in Rushville, Indiana. What’s worse is it’s not the properties in the area that are well maintained that visitors notice, it’s the ones that in many cases just need a fresh coat of paint. But why should an absentee owner spend a dime for maintenance of property he seldom or never sees? A rundown piece of property isn’t a blight on the community where he lives, but sure makes our community look like it’s going to seed. What makes it even more deplorable is all the work that’s being done to bring Rushville back to life, and a great deal has been and is being done to revitalize this community.
Not long ago, I saw some photos taken after the flood of 1913. There’s an interesting picture of the apartment building on the corner of Second and Perkins showing people at the basement windows. Turns out the now-defunct Rushville Republican had its offices down there at the time. The building looks great, despite the flood, but that was over 100 year ago and at that time I’ll bet it was locally owned. The point, it seems to me, is that ownership of real estate carries with it responsibility, not only for the upkeep and maintenance of the real estate, but also a responsibility to the community in which the real estate in located.
The bricks gradually crumbling to the sidewalk about which I’ve been ranting this week isn’t the only one in pathetic condition in Rushville’s central business district. There are others. They’re not difficult to see, the problem is we’re so used to seeing them that we no longer really notice them. When I was looking at the old photos, probably postcards, the downtown looked better around 1900 than it does in some locations in 2021.
But don’t give up hope! If the Taff Furniture building can be restored into the Fish Moon Brew Pub, other buildings can be restored in the same way. The building right across the street is another example of successful restoration. Perhaps more buildings downtown will be given a fresh coat paint. Maybe a sense of civic pride can be restored, and perhaps local ownership of commercial real estate will generate some more civic pride. Perhaps some local entrepreneurs will recognize that making an investment downtown will be worth the effort in terms of locating more businesses here. We’re off to a fabulous start, better than I ever imagined would be possible. And maybe, just maybe, the absentee owner of the building at the corner of Second and Perkins will recognize his responsibility to restore his building before it becomes another parking lot.
That’s -30- for this week.
