GREENSBURG – Here we are at the beginning of the new year, 2023! Today’s column deals with accountability. Some like to begin a new year with new thoughts and dreams. I hope this will help on the journey. Happy new year, everyone!
Accountability partnerships are a great way to challenge yourself and let go of excuses. With an accountability partner in your life, it’s harder to ignore your goals because you “just don’t feel like getting anything done.” When you have someone you have to report to weekly, you work harder than usual because you don’t want to let your partner down.
But keeping track of each other’s goals and celebrating successes isn’t the only thing you and your accountability partner can do together. There are many ways solopreneurs and small business owners can help each other besides accountability.
An Accountability Partner Can Help with Brainstorming
Have you ever had an idea for a great project but couldn’t find a name that captured it perfectly? With an accountability partner, you can try brainstorming to come up with a title that you love. Of course, your accountability partner can help you brainstorm many things besides a project name. You can brainstorm domain ideas, marketing strategies, podcast episodes, and webinar content.
An Accountability Partner Can Test Your Products
Nothing’s quite as scary as launching a new product and no one understands that fear like another solopreneur or a small business owner. One of the ways that accountability partners can help each other is by testing products before they’re officially released. For example, if you have a website and set up a shopping cart, you’ll want someone to test it.
Your accountability partner can help by testing your cart and sharing their honest feedback. Your partner might tell you that your cart is broken or point out an area where you’re missing out on additional sales. By testing products for each other, you and your partner are making your products even better for your customers.
An Accountability Partner Can Help You Create a Joint Venture
If you have an accountability partner you’ve clicked with, it might be time to take the next step together — creating a joint venture. This approach works well when you have two partners that are bringing different skill sets to the table. For example, if you offer copywriting services and your accountability partner offers web design services, then you could team up to create a DIY website course.
An Accountability Partner Can Promote Your Products
Accountability partners can promote each other’s products as affiliates. This allows you to introduce your customers to your partner’s products or services. Be sure to let your subscribers know that since you’ve already been accountability partners, you can vouch for their ethics and excellent customer service.
If you’ve been accountability partners with another solopreneur or small business owner and you’ve found you enjoy working together, consider other ways you could support each other. Start by honest chatting with your partner and telling her how you’d like to further your working relationship.
