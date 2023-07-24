RUSHVILLE – How many of you know what AI is? Until a very few weeks ago, I have to admit that I was clueless about what AI stood for. As it turns out, AI stands for Artificial Intelligence. Having learned what the letters AI stood for I discovered I wasn’t a whole lot better off than before.
There has been an explosion of coverage of all the things that AI can do. As a matter of fact, I have written about Artificial Intelligence as recently as a week or two ago. I did not, however, touch on the potential impact AI is having, and could have, on mankind – not only now, but far into the future!
My first real-life experience with AI was right here in Rush County. A very bright guy had a program that was attached to an organ he had in his home that could accurately play extremely difficult organ pieces, and it could play them at a faster tempo that a human ever could. I was amazed, but I shouldn’t have been because a computer playing an organ is pretty basic in the larger world of Artificial Intelligence.
Just a couple of weeks ago, I saw a piece on the morning news about a small group of, for lack of a better term, very life-like “robots” explaining that they thought they could do most things better than humans. So, I’ve been doing a little research into just what AI is all about. The water doesn’t get too deep here because it doesn’t take long before I find myself in over my head.
I turned to my computerized buddy, Wikipedia, for some insight about AI. Here’s an overview that makes it all more comprehensible (maybe).
“Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by computers, as opposed to human or animal intelligence. “Intelligence” encompasses the ability to learn and to reason, to generalize, and to infer meaning. AI applications include advanced web search engines (e.g., Google Search), recommendation systems (used by YouTube, Amazon, and Netflix), understanding human speech (such as Siri and Alexa), self-driving cars (e.g., Waymo), generative or creative tools (ChatGPT and AI art), automated decision-making, and competing at the highest level in strategic game systems (such as chess and Go).”
OK, we’ve all heard of some of this. My iPhone has Siri on it and I have written about the application Chat GPT, which will write an essay on just about any subject in just a few seconds – and we’ve all heard about self-driving cars.
There has to be more to it than that, however. For instance, there’s this: “The field was founded on the assumption that human intelligence ‘can be so precisely described that a machine can be made to simulate it.’ This raised philosophical arguments about the mind and the ethical consequences of creating artificial beings endowed with human-like intelligence; these issues have previously been explored by myth, fiction (science fiction), and philosophy since antiquity. Computer scientists and philosophers have since suggested that AI may become an existential risk to humanity if its rational capacities are not steered towards goals beneficial to humankind. Economists have frequently highlighted the risks of redundancies from AI, and speculated about unemployment if there is no adequate social policy for full employment. The term artificial intelligence has also been criticized for overhyping AI’s true technological capabilities.”
Now we’re down to it! What if self-replicating devices can be taught to build copies of themselves and have concluded that they don’t need humans to do all they are able to do? What if that’s possible and the conclusion is humans aren’t necessary? What happens next?
Here’s a little more information that should worry as much as impress us: “Game playing has been a test of AI’s strength since the 1950s. Deep Blue became the first computer chess-playing system to beat a reigning world chess champion, Garry Kasparov, on 11 May 1997. In 2011, in a Jeopardy! quiz show exhibition match, IBM’s question answering system, Watson, defeated the two greatest Jeopardy! champions, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings, by a significant margin. In March 2016, AlphaGo won 4 out of 5 games of Go in a match with Go champion Lee Sedol, becoming the first computer Go-playing system to beat a professional Go player without handicaps. Other programs handle imperfect-information games such as for poker at a superhuman level, Pluribus and Cepheus. DeepMind in the 2010s developed a ‘generalized artificial intelligence’ that could learn many diverse Atari games on its own.”
It’s the phrase “on its own” that should worry all of us, it seems to me.
Here’s what’s being said that supports my earlier question, from people lots smarter than I am: “Tech leaders warn that we don’t know the full extent of the harms and advantages of artificial intelligence and urge more study to fully grasp its eventual impact. A statement from hundreds of tech leaders carries a stark warning: artificial intelligence (AI) poses an existential threat to humanity.”
As exciting as AI may seem to some, there is also a far more terrifying downside to empowering nonhuman devices to develop beyond mankind’s intellectual abilities.
That’s —30— for this week.
