GREENSBURG – The American Legion Auxiliary recently went to Aspen Place to recognize Ruth (Peters) Ainsworth as a woman dedicated to helping others her whole life. The Auxiliary members involved included Wanda Imel, Vice President; Blake Welch, Ruth’s niece; Wanda Colley, president of the Auxiliary; and Sharon Welch; Jr. Vice President.
Ruth has wonderful memories of those 97 years and looks forward to new occasions such as the day the Auxiliary brought her a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a certificate of appreciation for her years helping others that began during World War II.
Ruth, daughter of William and Flora Peters, grew up on a farm near New Point with seven brothers and sisters and graduated from New Point High School. She wanted to go to nursing school but the family, like nearly every family at that time, had been through the years of the Great Depression so funding was scarce.
While still a student in New Point High School, she visited her sister in Huntington, West Virginia, and learned about the St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing there. The hospital gave her the requirements for entering the nursing program. She returned home to continue her studies. And then, December 7, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. The next day the United States declared war and entered World War II. That changed everything.
Young women and nurses enlisted to provide help for the troops overseas and at home. James Clements, principal of the New Point High School, helped Ruth select her studies to be able to enter a new program for women. The Cadet Nurse Corps, formed in 1943, was to try to make sure there would be enough nurses to help those serving and civilians.
When she graduated from high school at age 17, in 1943, Ruth stayed with her sister in Anderson, Indiana, and began working to save money for her nursing education. Soon she received a letter from the St. Mary’s School of Nursing in West Virginia telling her of a new plan. The plan required three years of training, but the government would pay their tuition, textbooks, room and board and even their uniforms. If the women accepted those benefits all they needed to do was to promise to provide nursing care through the military, or government service for five years.
She immediately went out to purchase a new outfit to wear to the interview at St. Mary’s. The trip from Anderson to West Virginia wasn’t an easy one. She traveled to Indianapolis by Greyhound, then a bit further in a tractor-trailer and another Greyhound to the hospital.
The education to become a nurse wasn’t easy either. She was required to work eight to 10 hour shifts plus being attentive in the classroom. She still looks back on her years of learning, and then helping, as great years.
A few years ago Ruth was able to take the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the memorial that was built to honor the women who served during the war plus other memorials for every war. She had two brothers in WW II, Dale and William Peters, and brother John was in Korea.
She had pledged to America that she would splendid at least five years serving as a nurse. She certainly fulfilled that pledge, and after that she provided home healthcare, intensive care and pediatric care at various times and was the first nurse at Bohn Aluminum where she worked for five years. In addition, she and her husband, Franklin Ainsworth, raised two children: Jo Ellen and Jon. And she delights in their grandchildren.
Ruth is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and on her 90th birthday Mayor Gary Herbert presented her with a commemorative plaque. She was delighted with the flowers and certificate of appreciation the American Legion Auxiliary gave her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.