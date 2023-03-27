RUSHVILLE - I recently received a very interesting email from a friend of mine that I want to share with you. It has some flaws in the conclusions the anonymous author draws, but let’s read it first.
“The license sales in just a handful of states were added up and arrived at a striking conclusion. There were over 600,000 hunters this season in the state of Wisconsin. Allow me to restate that number: 600,000! Over the last several months, Wisconsin’s hunters became the eighth largest army in the world. (That’s more men under arms than in Iran and more than France and Germany combined.) These men deployed to the woods of a single American state, Wisconsin, to hunt with firearms and no one was killed. That number pales in comparison to the 750,000 who hunted the woods of Pennsylvania, and Michigan’s 700,000 hunters, all of whom returned safely.
Toss in a quarter-million hunters in West Virginia and it literally establishes the fact that the hunters of those four states alone would comprise the largest army in the world. And then add in the total number of hunters in the other 46 states. It’s millions more.
The point? America will forever be safe from foreign invasion with that kind of home-grown firepower! Hunting - it’s not just a way to fill the freezer. It’s a matter of national security.
That’s why all enemies, foreign and domestic, want to see us disarmed. Food for thought when next we consider gun control, whether you agree with it or not.
Overall, it’s true, so if we disregard some assumptions that hunters don’t possess the same skills as soldiers the question would still remain.
What army of 2 million would want to face 30 million, 40 million, or 50 million armed citizens? For the sake of our freedom, don’t ever allow gun control or confiscation of guns.
(I feel good that I have an army of millions who would protect our land, and I sure don’t want the government taking control of the possession of firearms.)"
Well, at first blush, the foregoing email message might sound swell, but there’s a lot more to creating an army than having millions of hunters out in woods with hunting rifles! Armies are made up of squads, platoons, companies and battalions. They also include things like tanks, artillery, air power, and sea power – from landing craft to aircraft carriers. So, a mob of unorganized groups of guys running around with hunting rifles hardly constitutes an army in the conventional sense of the word.
Furthermore, millions of guys out in the woods with different caliber hunting rifles are going to run out of ammunition pretty quickly. How are they going to be resupplied? That’s why real armies are issued the same type of weapons and taught to use them correctly.
As any veteran would probably ask, “Who’s going to organize these millions of hunters into more than just armed mobs?” That’s just what happened at the beginning of our Civil War at the First Battle of Bull Run in 1861. The battle was basically two armed mobs having at each other. They were poorly trained, disorganized, and they essentially stood in lines and shot at each other. That, I presume, is what the author of the email seems to think fighting a war is all about.
There are other things to also consider besides the supply and distribution of ammunition: feeding them, equipping them with tents, water, sleeping bags, and uniforms to keep them from shooting each other, and a ton of other things before you can call a disorganized mob of hunters an army.
There’s at least one more item that would be needed to turn this armed mob of hunters by the millions into an army, and that’s leadership. Who’s going to train them? Who’s going to lead them? Who’s going to weed out those who are unfit, too old, or too young? Before calling a group of disorganized hunters an army, you’d need officers and NCOs to organize, train, and lead these hunters into anything that could be called an army.
I get the point the author is trying to make: He’s basically making the argument that the federal government should not try to limit our right to keep and bare arms, as guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution, but he, like millions of others, doesn’t get the whole meaning of that 2nd Amendment. Its purpose is to “maintain a well-ordered militia.” Nobody seems to read or understand that part of the 2nd Amendment.
It would take a whole lot more to have an army than millions of hunters armed with nothing more than hunting rifles!
That’s —30— for this week.
