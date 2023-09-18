RUSHVILLE – When we think about education, what’s the one academic discipline that you think would be the most important of them all? The one without which it’s pretty difficult to navigate daily life?
If you said, “The ability to read,” you would be correct! It just so happens the Indiana Department of Education thinks so, too.
Starting in third grade, students take what’s called the “Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination” assessment. That’s why it’s called IREAD. For third-graders, it’s called IREAD-3. It is designed to determine whether or not by the end of the school year kids about to finish the third grade have mastered fundamental reading skills for their grade level or not. The expectation is that by 2027 a grand total of 95% of all third-graders in Indiana will be able to read at the pre-determined level for third-graders. That’s just four years from now.
For the purpose of this column, I’m only concerned with third-graders in our part of the state and how well they did. Let’s take a look at how the various school corporations reached by the Daily News performed when it comes to teaching reading to students who completed the third grade this past spring. Decatur County Community Schools – 91.6%, Greensburg Community Schools – 94.2%, Batesville Community Schools – 97.9%, Franklin County Community Schools – 83.8%, Jac-Cen-Del Community Schools – 87.3%, Rush County Schools – 80.3%, and Jennings County Schools – 77.7%.
That’s quite a range of scores, if you ask me; all the way from 97.9% for Batesville Community Schools to 77.7% for Jennings County Schools. What do those results mean, one might ask? Is it the kids, the teachers, the day on which the third-graders took the test, or is it the parents? Well, your guess is just as good as mine.
With the exception of the weather, which I think we can rule out, I suspect it’s a combination of the other three. Keeping in mind that really smart classes come along pretty regularly, as do not-so-smart classes, I suspect that whether this year’s third-graders are smart or not is a matter of chance. Now, for those parents who have third-graders this year, that’s an offensive remark, but we all know it’s true. Furthermore, we all know there’s no plot to group the smart kids together in any school corporation so some parents can taunt, “Our kids are smarter than your kids!” – particularly in the third grade.
So, we’re down to either the teachers or the parents who are responsible for the test scores, and my guess is that both groups will blame the other for the huge disparity between 77.7% and 97.7%. To be honest, I imagine there’s at least some justification for at least partial blame for both groups, parents and teachers, for the lower scoring third-graders. Personally, I think we can boil it all down to two factors. For parents, it’s the failure to read to their little ones from just about birth onward. For teachers, it’s our old friend money. The school corporations with parents who really care about the quality of teaching that’s going on in the classroom, I’ll bet their willing to pay more to get and keep top quality educators. For those communities that don’t care as much, I’ll bet they’re not as willing to have their property taxes go up; therefore, the money simply isn’t there and, as a result, the really good teachers are hired away. Of course, that isn’t true in every case, but like nearly everything else in life it generally comes down to money.
There’s one other factor to consider as well, and that’s simply the realization that testing third-graders is not the end-all be-all of public education. Furthermore, I’m not sure that test scores at any level are absolute predictors of success in life, at least in K-12. Even for under-performing third-graders, it doesn’t mean they’ll be under-performers by the time they graduate from high school! Some kids are late-bloomers, for example. Even classes of over-performers can turn into duds because they’re not being challenged by underpaid teachers.
Speaking of teachers, they’re not much different than any other occupational group; there are great ones who have the ability to inspire students to do their best and there are others who have no business being in the classroom! So, if you’re living in a community that doesn’t put much value on getting a good education you’re not going to be able offer a salary high enough to hire the really great teachers. It’s as simple as that.
Finally, there are parents, and they’re the group who have the most to do with the quality of education their children receive. As I mentioned before, reading to children at an early age is almost mandatory, as I see it. There are other factors as well, like making sure kids do their homework and helping them when they ask for it. Both are essential.
You don’t have to get a great education to be successful in life, but it certainly helps – and helps a lot!
That’s —30— for this week.
