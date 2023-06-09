CARTHAGE - The Kids of Carthage is an organization that was started several years ago by local residents. In the past year, the group has changed leadership but continues to put the children of our town first. Before Mike Shepard stepped down and Shirley Richmond assumed leadership, a transition project providing four new computers to the town library was accomplished last fall. While under new leadership, the Kids of Carthage will continue to provide assistance for school supplies and clothing, they will adopt several families in need at Christmas, and has just recently awarded a $300 scholarship to local senior Mason Fields. One of the main new objectives will be to provide monthly activities that will not only entertain but delight the kids.
June 24 marks the first big event the group is organizing: The Kids of Carthage Benefit Ride (for motorcycles and Jeeps). Riders can get signed up at the registration booth set up on Mill Street at 9 a.m. Bikes will take off at 11 a.m. while Jeeps will leave at 11:30 a.m.
This event offers more than just a fun-filled ride. There is something for everyone! The Lions Club will be serving their unbelievably delicious sausage gravy and biscuits/pancake breakfast (available for a free-will donation) from 8 to 10 a.m. Afternoon activities will include a 50/50 raffle, gift card raffle, silent auction, food trucks and vendor booths, dunk tank, kids bike race, face painting, and carnival games for the kids. Talk about a fun day!
The organizers of the event would like to thank all of the business sponsors for their donations. The following businesses have helped make this event really successful for the benefit of the kids. The Kids of Carthage sincerely thanks Rules III, Duane's Auto Repair, Davis Towing, Citizens State Bank, Knightstown Collision, American Family Insurance, Hoosier Feeders, Leakey Insurance, Bob-O-Link Liquor, State Farm Insurance,Van Hoy Oil Inc, Hickman Auto, Pavey's Grocery, Heritage Funeral Care, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dairy Queen, Advance Auto, Tweedy’s, AutoZone, Main Street Boutique, The Depot, El Reparo, Rushville Pharmacy, Fish Moon Brewing Co., Lincoln Square Pancake House, Deadheaders Nursery, Co-Alliance Co-op, Knightstown Elevator, Jeff's Pizza, and Block & Brew!
Many individuals have also generously donated items for the silent auction. The KoC is still taking donations for the silent auction, so if you would like to donate an item or if you would like to be a vendor please contact Shirley Richmond at 765-561-7996. All proceeds from this event will go towards helping the children in our community. Your support and generosity is appreciated more than you know! Come out on the 24th, have some fun, enjoy the day, and be a part of making our community stronger!
