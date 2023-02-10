This month The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I celebrate the 52nd anniversary of our engagement. In August, it’ll be the 52nd anniversary of our wedding.
I first met her in September of 1970 when I went to Bible college. Knowing that God was calling me to be a pastor, I understood that I would need a wife to help me in this ministry.
Not knowing what to do, I simply put it in God’s hands. Before I went to this Bible college, my prayer was, “Heavenly Father, make the first young lady I meet when I go to school be the wife you have chosen for me.”
My parents took me up to New York, where the college was, as we drove into the men’s dorm driveway a young lady was coming out. This young lady had her hair rolled up in tomato cans which was rather usual at that time.
When I saw her walk out, I quickly prayed, “Not yet, Father. My feet have not touched the ground.”
In December, we were on a date, and she happened to say, “Wouldn’t it be nice to get married?”
I simply replied to her, “I think it would be great to get married.”
The next day in school everybody looked at me, smiled, and said, “Congratulations.”
After a while, I stopped somebody and asked what he was congratulating me for.
“I’m congratulating you on your upcoming wedding,” he said.
Later that afternoon, I met her in the cafeteria. “I’ve told everybody, and everybody is happy for us. Isn’t it wonderful?” she said.
The next step was to get permission from her father to marry his daughter.
Before the engagement, we traveled back to visit her family. It was then that I met her father.
I took him aside and said, “Sir, I would like to ask your permission for your daughter’s hand in marriage.”
He looked at me with a rather strange look and said, “No. Young man, you take my entire daughter or none of her. Not just her hand.”
Then he started laughing.
“Of course, you can have my daughter’s hand in marriage.”
Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
